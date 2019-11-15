Kshama Sawant had trailed in her reelection bid for her Seattle City Council seat in Washington to challenger Egan Orion, but surged past the challenger to win another term.
The Seattle Times reports that Orion conceded the election to Sawant Nov. 12, acknowledging the evaporation of his election night advantage in a District 3 race that saw more than 58 percent of voters turn out.
Orion led the incumbent with 54 percent of the vote in the Nov. 5 election night initial tally (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2NLJmnO), but as ballots were added, the Indian American gained the edge, according to the Times.
Orion’s loss was a major blow to companies such as Amazon that spent heavily in an attempt to unseat the socialist council member, the Times reported.
Sawant extended her lead Nov. 8 and declared victory Nov. 9, according to the report.
“It looks like our movement has won and defended our socialist City Council seat for working people against the richest man in the world,” she said Nov. 9, referring to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the Times said.
The Times notes that more progressive candidates, like Sawant, tend to gain ground in Seattle’s vote-by-mail elections as ballots cast closer to the deadline are counted.
A small number of votes were added Nov. 12, boosting Sawant’s share to 51.8 percent and causing Orion to abandon any hope of winning District 3, which covers Capitol Hill, the Central District, Montlake and Madison Park, according to the publication.
“Today, after the last batch of votes came in, it was clear that our big election-night lead had been reversed, leaving us over 1,500 votes behind our opponent,” Orion said in a video statement. “Clearly this was not the result we wanted to see, but it leaves me with no other choice but to concede.”
In his statement, Orion linked his loss to Amazon’s involvement.
“Unfortunately, when Amazon dropped over $1 million into the City Council races just as ballots were sent out, our closing arguments were completely subsumed by national media attention,” he said, mentioning comments by Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, the Times reported.
Even in conceding, the Times noted, Orion criticized Sawant, warning her reelection would mean “four more years of reckless policies and … more division than ever.” He asked supporters to “hold the incumbent accountable” at City Hall, the report said.
