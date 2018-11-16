New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray Nov. 13 announced six new members to the city’s Commission on Gender Equity, with Indian American Chitra Aiyar among those named.
In addition to Aiyar, the executive director at Sadie Nash Leadership Project, the others named to the commission were Councilmember Diana Ayala, Edelman New York executive vice president Andrea Hagelgans, Turning Point for Women and Families founder Robina Niaz; New York Urban League president and CEO Arva Rice, and Councilmember Carlina Rivera.
The agency is tasked with supporting city agencies in dismantling institutional barriers for women, girls, and New Yorkers of all gender identities and expressions.
“We can’t be the fairest big city if we don’t make sure all New Yorkers – regardless of gender – can live up to their full potential,” said de Blasio in a statement. “These new members will bring invaluable expertise to the Commission and help us strengthen opportunities for all who self-identify as women in New York.”
“As we welcome six new members to the Commission on Gender Equity we also welcome their wealth of experience, energy and commitment,” added McCray, the commission’s co-chair. “With their leadership, the Commission will continue its important work of protecting the economic and reproductive rights of women, girls and gender-non conforming New Yorkers.”
The Commission on Gender Equity develops and supports policies that promote opportunities for cisgender and transgender women and girls in all areas, including employment, housing, childcare, education, health and reproductive justice, criminal justice, and public safety. It advises the mayor and City Council on initiatives and methods to reduce gender-based inequality.
“At this particular moment in our political history, there’s no place I’d rather be than in a room filled with smart committed leaders in New York City committed to dismantling gender-based barriers,” said Aiyar. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Commission on Gender Equity and look forward to diving into the work to make New York City a role model for the nation.”
Aiyar has served in her role at the Sadie Nash Leadership Project since November 2013. In addition to that, the Indian American is a volunteer and board member at Andolan.
Previously she was an adjunct assistant professor at Hunter College from August 2011 through December 2013. She also held an adjunct assistant professor role at New York Law School.
Additionally, she was a senior staff attorney at African Services Committee, a workers’ rights Fellow at Jobs with Justice/Brennan Center for Justice, a Fulbright Scholar at BRAC, and a John Gardner Fellow at Grameen Foundation.
She earned a bachelor’s in development studies at U.C. Berkeley and a law degree at the New York University School of Law.
The 32-member permanent advisory commission was formed by executive order in 2015, and was codified as Local Law 67 in September 2016. The mayor and City Council speaker each make appointments to the commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.