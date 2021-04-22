Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted April 21 on all charges — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — in the death of George Floyd that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Chauvin, 45, was immediately led away with his hands cuffed behind his back and could be sent to prison for decades, reported the Associated Press.
The verdict set off jubilation mixed with sorrow across the city and around the nation, reported AP, adding that hundreds of people poured into the streets of Minneapolis, some running through traffic with banners. Drivers blared their horns in celebration, it said.
President Joe Biden said that the conviction “can be a giant step forward” for the nation in the fight against systemic racism, but that “it’s not enough.”
Biden spoke from the White House hours after the verdict alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, with the pair saying the country’s work is far from finished with the verdict.
“We can’t stop here,” AP quoted Biden as saying. “‘I can’t breathe.’ Those were George Floyd’s last words. We can’t let those words die with him. We have to keep hearing those words. We must not turn away. We can’t turn away.”
Harris said racism was keeping the country from fulfilling its founding promise of “liberty and justice for all.”
“It is not just a Black America problem or a people of color problem. it is a problem for every American,” she said. “It is holding our nation back from reaching our full potential. A measure of justice isn’t the same as equal justice,” she said.
Biden and Harris called on Congress to act swiftly to address policing reform, including by approving a bill named for Floyd, said the Associated Press.
Biden and Harris addressed the nation after speaking to Floyd’s family following the verdict, telling them, “We’re all so relieved, not just one verdict but all three. Guilty on all three counts. It’s really important,” Biden told the family, according to the Hill.
Harris, said the publication, praised the Floyd family as “real leaders” at a pivotal moment in history.
“In George’s name and memory, we are going to make sure his legacy is intact and that history will look back at this moment,” Harris was quoted as saying by the Hill. “But we really do believe that with your leadership and the president that we have in the White House that we’re going to make something good come out of this tragedy.”
Several Indian American lawmakers and community organizations welcomed the verdict.
“I’m incredibly relieved to see Derek Chauvin held accountable — but that doesn’t make up for the fact that George Floyd should still be alive,” Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal wrote on Twitter. “We must take transformative action to finally end police brutality, racism, anti-Blackness, and white supremacy across America.”
Jayapal said that this is a day of reckoning, but we can’t rest here. “There are more verdicts to be delivered and our work to move forward is far from finished. We must put an end to police brutality, racism, and white supremacy. We can’t just say Black lives matter—we must fight for Black lives,” she stressed.
Congressman Ro Khanna said this verdict brought accountability, hoping that it will be the first of many.
“But it doesn’t change the fact that George Floyd should still be alive today. We now must pass the Justice in Policing Act,” he wrote on Twitter. “My heart remains with the Floyd family. His life mattered. Black lives matter.”
Congressman Ami Bera tweeted: “Justice has been served.”
“Grateful for justice. My heart goes out to the Floyd family,” said Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress.
Applauding the jury’s verdict, the South Asian Bar Association of North America said that while this was a step in the right direction, it’s only a step in a broader fight against the systemic racism within the country.
“Justice was served today, but justice must be served every day,” said Rippi Gill, president of SABA North America. “We must not let our guard down, and we must continue to fight against the racism and violence plaguing our communities throughout the country.”
Juliet K. Choi, president and CEO of the Asian and Pacific Islander American Health Forum, said that while Chauvin was held accountable, we know there are still too many instances of police brutality, too many Black lives lost.
“Accountability from a single verdict in a single trial is not the same as justice. As evidenced by the recent killing of Daunte Wright, the fear that Black families face and experience interacting with police remains a frightening and cruel reality, a manifestation of systemic racism that must be rooted out,” Choi said. “People of color deserve a world where they can live without fear of race-based violence, especially from the very institutions that were created to protect them.”
At this critical inflection point in race relations in the United States, and a surge in reported hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents, the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association and the Minnesota Asian Pacific American Bar Association said that they reiterate their commitment to stand in solidarity with the Black community in Minnesota and across the nation in their shared goal of combating racism, discrimination, hate crimes, and other forms of bigotry.
“NAPABA recognizes the long history of systemic inequality faced by the Black community in this country and reaffirms its resolution calling for accountability and improving standards of professionalism and conduct in law enforcement,” the organization said in a statement. “NAPABA has called for building trust between law enforcement and communities of color including by promoting diversity, inclusion, and better training for law enforcement. Community and government leaders must work together to create that trust and fairness in the legal system by combatting bias and safeguarding civil rights, civil liberties, and access to justice for all.”
The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, the largest immigrant rights organization in California, said, “This verdict is unusual, but it should not be. Justice for people of color should not be unusual. We must strive to see justice done in every single case of police brutality. We must aspire to make it so no one has to fear for their life when police makes a traffic stop.”
Our nation must question why police and policing is much more important than the lives of our community members, said Angelica Salas, executive director of CHIRLA.
“We must invest in community and increase accountability for those who violate the human rights of our community members. Congress must step in to address the injustice they perpetrate. Mere reform is not enough to stop the racism that makes killing fields of our communities,” stated Salas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.