Fortune magazine recently announced its latest “Businessperson of the Year” list, with Satya Nadella topping the charts and two other Indian Americans – Ajay Banga and Jayshree Ullal – cracking the 20-person group.
Nadella is the head of Microsoft, a position he took over in 2014 to much surprise. Fortune notes that when he took over, “It was glaringly obvious the many things he was not. A computer scientist who had risen through the technical and general-management ranks at the software giant, Nadella was neither a founder like Bill Gates nor a big-personality sales leader like his predecessor, Steve Ballmer.”
Nadella never worked in finance, another training ground for CEOs, and his stature on the global stage was nonexistent. What’s more, having joined Microsoft in 1992, he was thoroughly steeped in a dog-eat-dog Microsoft culture that had contributed to the company’s stagnation, the publication noted.
Today, Nadella wears the gaps in his résumé as comfortably as the jeans and blazers that are his corporate uniform, it said.
Key to his leadership style is a willingness to delegate, particularly to three powerful members of his management team: president Brad Smith, who runs policy and legal affairs; Amy Hood, Microsoft’s chief financial officer; and chief people officer Kathleen Hogan.
The company earned $39 billion on revenue of $126 billion in fiscal 2019, while growing revenue at a three-year compound annual rate of 11 percent, according to the Fortune report.
Profits by the same measurement have jumped 24 percent. Microsoft is worth the once-unheard-of valuation of a trillion dollars, it added.
Microsoft’s recent win of a $10-billion cloud computing contract from the Pentagon encapsulates the team approach. Microsoft emerged as a technically competent bidder thanks to having invested heavily in a sector Amazon leads. It stayed out of a nasty inside the-Beltway fracas that tripped up others. And because Nadella heard out—and then overruled—employees who opposed working with the government, Microsoft didn’t face a rebellion that might have given pause to contract awarding officials, the report notes.
Banga, who comes in at No. 8 on the list, is the chief executive of Mastercard.
As one of two giants dominating the realm of credit cards and electronic payments, Mastercard could, in theory, rest on its laurels and watch the money roll in. But such a shortsighted approach would discount the immense technological disruption that’s bubbling beneath the surface and is poised to turn the world of digital commerce on its head in the years to come, according to the Forbes report.
That’s why Banga has led Mastercard on a buying spree in recent years, with tech-enabled payments startups like Denmark-based Nets — which it acquired for $3.2 billion in August — among the players that the company has snapped up in an attempt to stay ahead of the game, it said.
Mastercard is also branching out into new markets via tech-centric initiatives targeting industries like health care and supply chain management.
Thanks in part to Banga’s vision, Mastercard has emerged as a poster child for how legacy players in financial services can embrace and adapt to a rapidly evolving environment. In turn, the company has become a darling of the markets this year, with its stock climbing more than 40 percent in 2019, the publication said.
The India-born Banga has also been an outspoken proponent of workforce diversity, it notes.
In recognition of his achievements and advocacy, Banga was awarded the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor this past year, Fortune added.
Ullal, the CEO of Arista, was No. 18 on Fortune’s list.
Since arriving from giant rival Cisco in 2008, Ullal has turned Arista into a specialized market leader in Ethernet switches and open-source cloud software, Fortune said.
In 2018, its operating margin reached 31.5 percent, eclipsing Cisco’s 28 percent. Total revenues are up 37 percent over the last three years, and even this past “down” quarter, revenues grew 16 percent year over year to $654 million. It’s impressive stuff from Ullal, an Indian American born in London and raised in New Delhi, Fortune opined.
Yet despite the heady growth, Arista Networks recently found itself in an unfamiliar position: reporting an underwhelming third-quarter, which spooked investors and sent the company’s shares down by more than 25 percent, the publication added.
Ullal blamed the less-than-stellar results on dwindling business with a specific “cloud titan,” a likely reference to Facebook, one of two major buyers of Arista’s networking hardware (Ullal said Microsoft, the other customer, was not the source), the report said.
And she cautioned the declining orders will affect results in the following quarter. Still, analysts remain confident that Ullal has the track record and prowess to continue steering Arista to new heights, the report concluded.
In a year dominated by political chaos and bluster, it was a rare brand of steady — even quiet — leadership that won the day in the business world, Fortune notes of this year’s top businessperson list.
And no one epitomizes that brand of obsessively results-driven, team-based leadership more than its new No. 1 Businessperson of the Year Nadella, Fortune said.
To create the annual list, it first screens for results, looking at 10 financial factors ranging from total return to shareholders to return on capital. Then Fortune searched for the standouts, the leaders who tackled audacious goals, overcame impossible odds, found creative solutions.
