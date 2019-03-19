Dallas, Texas, area-based Bright Force Holding, LLC, led by three prominent Indian American business leaders – Mehul Patel, Chirag Patel, and Mital Patel — has acquired American Bank, N.A., a community bank located in North Dallas with almost $55 million in assets.
The purchase took effect at the close of business on March 8, a news release said.
Bright Force Holding, based in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, is an investment group led by the Patels.
These investors serve as senior executives with NewcrestImage, a hotel development and management company that operates a portfolio of 28 properties, according to the release.
The three investors will become members of American Bank’s board of directors, joining three directors who currently serve: veteran Texas banker John Goforth, who will also remain president and CEO of the bank; and business executives Mark Kelly and Jake Menefee, it said.
“We will maintain the highly-personalized service that customers have come to expect from American Bank,” said Chirag “Chuck” Patel, the bank’s new chairman of the board. “In addition, we see a tremendous opportunity to introduce new banking services – such as the sophisticated, forward-looking solutions that young entrepreneurs and start-up companies expect.”
Added Patel, “We understand first-hand the challenges and priorities that owners of small and medium-sized businesses have for fast, local decision-making without bureaucracy.”
American Bank currently operates a single location at 2707 West Northwest Highway in northwest Dallas. It was established in May of 1974 as Pan American National Bank of Dallas, changing its name to American Bank in May of 1987, the release noted.
