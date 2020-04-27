A special initiative of Norcross, Georgia, Mayor Craig Newton, has been providing residents in his town the ability to pick up a free meal via drive-through in the Global Mall parking lot.
The Global Mall is home to many Indian American businesses.
The initiative kicked off April 15 and will run through May 3. The first week held giveaways April 15, 17 and 19; the second week began April 22, with giveaways April 24 and 26; and the final week of the free-meal initiative runs April 29, May 1 and May 3.
Providing meals, according to the mayor’s office, will be Café Bombay Indian Bistro & CB Catering; Masti – Indian Street Eats; and Ashiana Banquet Hall & Fine Indian Cuisine.
“Many families are facing difficult financial decisions during this trying time,” Newton said in a statement.
“With this new effort, we will be able to feed hundreds of food-challenged citizens in Norcross and the surrounding area,” the mayor added.
According to city officials, up to 500 freshly cooked meals will be provided each day to anyone in need of help.
Each distribution day will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., it said.
