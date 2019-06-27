Rabobank and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology May 16 announced the winners of the MIT Food & Agribusiness Prize, with Indian American-led companies among the top winners.
The top prizes of the third annual prize, a premier business-plan competition for early-stage ideas/businesses developed by undergraduates, went to EatWell and Context Insights.
The top prize of $15,000 went to EatWell, which makes healthy eating more accessible to low-income urban families, reducing cost and inconvenience barriers with a 30-minute, one-pot meal kit.
EatWell is led by Priya Patel and Dan Wexler. The nonprofit plans to sell meal kits at kiosks in areas with food deserts, such as in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston — the team’s first market.
In Mattapan, 60 percent of the neighborhood’s 6,000 families are considered low-income, public transportation is sparse, and there’s only one grocery store, team member Wexler, a Harvard School of Public Health student (as well as Patel), said in the team’s winning pitch, according to an MIT news report.
At $15, the kits are less expensive per meal than competitors — such as Blue Apron — because they aren’t shipped and don’t have in-box refrigeration, Wexler told the institute.
The competition’s prize money will help EatWell buy ingredients and build kits for a pilot in Mattapan in August. After that, the team plans to expand to other neighborhoods in Boston, before moving to Providence, Rhode Island and beyond, the report said.
The team also plans to hire residents to run its kiosks, Wexler added. “There’s a large population of seniors in Mattapan. Not all of them are working, and [they] would love to have part-time jobs where they can make a little bit of money,” he said in the report.
Context Insights, which earned the second-place prize of $10,000, provides commodity price forecasts for developing countries by crowdsourcing insights from farmers and traders through text messages, with an aim to increase market liquidity by drawing on an untapped data source.
Context Insights is MIT-grown: The idea was spawned from a course taught by Tavneet Suri, an associate professor of applied economics, who is also scientific director of Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab Africa and the co-chair of J-PAL’s agriculture sector, the MIT report said.
In the class, students were tasked with developing a solution for any global market issue. Team members Tarit Rao-Chakravorti and Tim Reed, two MIT Sloan School of Management students, chose the issue of commodity volatility — such as fluctuating corn prices — in Africa, according to the report.
In developed countries like the United States, data and financial tools exist to forecast crop prices. This helps farmers secure crop investments that ensure prices never dip below a certain point. In areas like sub-Saharan Africa, however, no such data or tools exist, Rao-Chakravorti told MIT News.
Branching off from research Suri had conducted using mobile-based surveys in Africa, the two developed a platform for crowdsourcing crop-price predictions from knowledgeable local farmers. “We use the wisdom of the crowds to forecast the price of basic commodities like maize that are critical to life in sub-Saharan Africa,” Rao-Chakravorti said in the report.
The team shoots text messages to the farmers, asking them to predict the price of corn at any given time. They then treat the farmers like “hedge-fund analysts,” Rao-Chakravorti added, “paying them according to the accuracy of their forecasts.” Payments come in the form of mobile money, but the team hasn’t yet determined the exact payment amounts.
The contest’s prize money will be used to provide incentive payments to farmers to start providing predictions.
"We are inspired by the groundbreaking ideas and tangible business plans these students have developed to address some of the most important issues worldwide related to food and agriculture," said David Bassett, Rabobank head of Wholesale Banking North America. "This competition, along with our innovation-focused programs such as the FoodBytes! start-up pitch competition and Terra food and ag tech accelerator, is part of our continuous effort to foster innovation and sustainability within food and agribusiness and address the sector's most pressing challenges in commercially viable ways."
