A high school team led by Indian Americans from San Ramon, California-based Dougherty Valley High School won the national finals at the 24th annual National Ocean Sciences Bowl.
It was the first win for Dougherty Valley High School in the team’s history, a news release said.
An interdisciplinary ocean science education program of the Consortium for Ocean Leadership, the NOSB tests students’ knowledge of ocean science topics, including cross-disciplines of biology, chemistry, policy, physics, and geology.
This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, students competed in a modified, virtual competition season culminating in over a week of online competition, mentoring, and interactive “field trip” events as part of NOSB finals, the news release said.
Students on the championship team include Venkat Ranjan (captain), Harish Balasubramanian, Prayrak Bajaj, Daniel Zhu and Bryan Yan.
This year’s theme, Plunging into Our Polar Seas, tasked students with learning about the scientific processes behind and consequences of the changes taking place in the Arctic and Antarctic.
To qualify for finals, the teams first had to win their regional competitions, which took place entirely virtually for the first time ever this year. In total, more than 210 teams participated, adding to the over than 30,000 students who have passed through the ocean sciences competition over the last 24 years, the release added.
RADM Jon White, president and CEO of the Consortium for Ocean Leadership, said, “Polar science is one of the most important — and rapidly changing — fields within Earth science, and NOSB students rose to the challenge of studying it with the dedication and enthusiasm I’ve come to admire from these future ocean leaders. Congratulations to our winners and to all teams who participated in our regional bowls and at the national level, and many thanks to all of this year’s numerous volunteers who made this challenging, virtual NOSB a tremendous success!”
Through buzzer-style, multiple-choice questions and open-ended team challenge questions, students tested their general knowledge of ocean science and showcased what they learned about the complex, vulnerable ecosystems of the Arctic and Antarctic as well as the research needed to address issues facing our polar regions, the release noted.
This year’s theme also highlighted one Arctic study in particular — the Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate, or MOSAiC, project.
Modeled after the 1893-1896 Fram journey, MOSAiC is a collaborative, international research expedition that froze a scientific research vessel in sea ice for a year to study the changing ocean in the Arctic, it added.
Teams also presented science recommendations on a piece of legislation in the Science Expert Briefing, a mock congressional hearing that enhances the critical thinking elements of the competition and focuses on real-world skills.
Due to the ongoing public health concerns surrounding COVID-19, this year’s award experiences will also take place virtually, with the top four teams getting exclusive opportunities to talk to leaders in the ocean science community about ocean issues, their career paths, and more, the release said, including with Dr. Jyotika Virmani, executive director of the Schmidt Ocean Institute. Each of the top eight teams will receive gift cards as well, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.