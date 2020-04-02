An Indian American-led health organization March 31 announced that statistics have shown that social distancing has proven fruitful.
In an effort to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, many nations have taken the unprecedented measure of having people stay at home as a way of forcing social distancing.
The distancing has helped save lives as it reduces fevers, Kinsa Health chief executive and founder Inder Singh said, according to multiple reports.
San Francisco, Calif.-based Kinsa is a health tech startup that monitors temperatures of people in the U.S. through its inter-connected digital thermometer.
More than 250 million Americans are said to be staying indoors in view of the fast spreading coronavirus, which so far has infected more than 160,000 Americans and taken the lives of over 3,000 people, reports have said.
Singh, in multiple interviews to various news outlets, has said that the real time data of the U.S. have revealed that social distancing has helped reduce fever.
Consistent high temperature is one of the key aspects of a patient infected by COVID-19.
"When you shut down schools and businesses, you are breaking the chain of infections," Singh told USA Today in an interview. "The data are showing it is working and the clusters of fever we were seeing are levelling off and diminishing within days."
According to the report, flu-related illness in California's Santa Clara County, for example, has dropped by more than 60 percent since a March 17 shelter-in-place order.
At the same time, Florida's Miami-Dade County's level of flu-like illness has been going up, the report notes.
The state and local governments in Northern California took earlier and more aggressive action than in South Florida, Singh asserted.
Kinsa has sold more than 1 million of its bluetooth-linked digital thermometers and their users upload their body temperature data to the company's centralized database.
The company's mission is to "stop the spread of contagious illness through earlier detection and earlier response." Data from its users' thermometers have enabled the company to track the spread of flu in real time and forecast where it is headed in three to four weeks.
The company has now devised a way to track the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by focusing on atypical fevers associated with COVID-19. The company is able to generate a U.S. Health Weather Map that tracks these atypical fever trends around the country.
A New York Times report said fevers were down in three-quarters of the country from their peak levels on March 17. In hard-hit New York City, Kinsa data show that the number of fevers is trending downward, which correlates with the good news that the COVID-19 hospitalization doubling rate in that city has dropped from two days to four days.
The decline in reported fevers correlates strongly with the implementation of social distancing measures such as shutting down schools, along with bars and restaurants. The places that locked down earlier are the areas where the number of fevers began falling first.
Kinsa's report is based on the fever readings that it downloads from more than one million digital thermometers in use around the U.S., according to media reports.
The New York Times March 30 said that data from the health departments of New York State and Washington State have buttressed the finding of Kinsa Health, making it clear that social distancing is saving lives.
In an interview to The Bulletin, Singh said the company had turned the digital system into a communications system.
"I can't tell you for sure right away if it's COVID-19, but it immediately tells us, 'Look here! Something important is going on!'" he said in the report.
Subsequently, the system can help triage users to the care they require, while also capturing signs of spreading illness so that authorities can step in when needed, the media outlet reported.
"We're taking our real-time illness signal, and we're subtracting out the expectation," Singh told TechCrunch in another interview.
"So what you're left with is atypical illness. In other words, a cluster of fevers that you would not expect from normal cold and flu time. So, presumably, that is COVID-19; I cannot definitively say it's COVID-19, but what I can say is that it's an unusual outbreak.
"It could be an anomalous flu, a strain that's totally unexpected. It could be something else, but at least a portion of that is almost certainly going to be COVID-19," he added.
More than 800,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported across more than 175 countries and territories with nearly 40,000 deaths reported so far. America has the highest number of cases of reported infections, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.