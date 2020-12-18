An Indian American-led nonprofit, Sandhya’s Touch, launched Dec. 7 with a mission to improve the quality of life of people dealing with chronic or serious illness. It supports projects that provide services, support and care that ease the burden of suffering for these patients and their families, according to a press release.
Additionally, it accomplishes its mission by sponsoring community education and outreach events that will result in better care and outcomes in such situations.
Dedicated to the memory of Sandhya Acharya, who confronted cancer with amazing resilience and grace while bringing joy and support to her loved ones every day, Sandhya’s Touch forms partnerships with organizations and institutions in the community to meet its mission and objectives, the organization said.
Two projects have been funded as of the launch date, a third is under active consideration, and four more projects are in the pipeline, the release notes.
The nonprofit welcomes grant requests from established community organizations and institutions for projects that align with its mission.
Projects must directly support people and families dealing with serious and chronic illness to improve the quality of their lives. For more details on how to apply, contact info@sandhyastouch.org.
Contributions will help Sandhya’s Touch fulfill its mission and fund new projects, said the release.
More information about the organization can be found by visiting www.sandhyastouch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.