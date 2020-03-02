The University of California Feb. 5 announced that a trio of UC-based startups has advanced in the global competition ‘Extreme Tech Challenge’, including one founded by an Indian American from U.C. San Diego.
U.C. Santa Barbara alum Damien Kudela, co-founder and CEO of Cayuga Biotech, edged out four other U.C. finalists to emerge as the winner of the U.C.-wide pitch competition, U.C. Startup Pitch Showcase, held at the 5th Annual Global Corporate Venturing and Innovation Summit in Monterey.
However, Educational Vision Technologies, led by U.C. San Diego Indian American graduate student Monal Parmar, as well as U.C. Riverside’s FarmSense, were also viewed highly by the XTC judges to advance to the finals to be held this June in Paris, France.
Thirty-five startups from around the world will pitch world-leading venture capitalists and corporate leaders to vie for the opportunity to raise funding, the university said.
“The world is at a pivotal moment when advances in tech, data and artificial intelligence could solve many of the world’s most pressing problems,” said Shankar Chandran, senior vice president and head of Samsung Catalyst Fund, in a statement.
“The goal of XTC is to harness the incredible opportunity and energy behind this philosophy and apply it to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, Chandran added. “We found all three candidates of this regional competition to be extraordinarily compelling, and we’re excited to have each of them pitch their ideas on the world stage this June. With the right ideas and the right investment, we can make a difference.”
XTC, a nonprofit supported by Samsung, Ford, Intel and over 20 other global corporations, bills itself as the world’s largest startup competition for entrepreneurs addressing global challenges, the release said.
At the finals in June, it will award winners in seven categories that align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
Educational Vision Technologies, founded by electrical engineering alum Parmar, uses computer vision and machine learning algorithms to autonomously generate interactive notes and video from course lectures.
The company wants to provide independence to the 70 percent of students with disabilities who depend on others to take notes for them, while providing all students with better study tool options, U.C. said.
The three companies are now among an elite group winnowed down from 1,500 global applicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.