Indian American Ram Villivalam, who won the state Senate seat in the state's 8th District, took the oath of office Jan. 5 while placing his hand on a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu holy book.
Villivalam was sworn in by Judge Colleen Daly while surrounded by his wife, Elizabeth, their son, Rohan, as well as his mother, family and friends. He took his oath on a copy of the Bhagavad Gita bought for his mother by his late grandfather, according to an Illinois State Democrats news release. Several other Indian American legislators also took their oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita, including Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi in the state.
Villivalam is the first Asian American to be elected to the Illinois Senate and the first South Asian member of the Illinois General Assembly, the release said.
“I am honored to represent our communities in the Illinois Senate,” said Villivalam, a Democrat from Chicago. “I look forward to bringing progressive, proactive, and effective representation to the 8th District.”
Villivalam’s priorities upon entering the General Assembly includes legislation for a $15 minimum wage, a progressive income tax, gun violence prevention, women's rights, and LGBTQ rights.
“Diversity in who is making decisions for our communities is essential. I am also proud to join one of the most diverse groups of legislators this state and country have ever seen, a group that will work for and with our communities to ensure the needs of all residents are considered and respected.”
The 8th Senate District includes 21 neighborhoods on the Northwest Side of Chicago as well as parts of Lincolnwood, Niles, Morton Grove, Skokie, Glenview, Park Ridge, and unincorporated Des Plaines.
The 101st General Assembly was inaugurated during Jan. 9 ceremonies in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.