An Indian American U.S. Navy reservist and store owner, Gurpreet Singh, was fatally shot May 7 at the ASL Liquor Store and Market in Downey, Calif., according to a CBSLA report.
Singh, 44, a resident of Cerritos, was found shot dead about 10:15 p.m. According to the news report, authorities May 9 released video and images of a man suspected in the robbery.
Singh was the owner of the liquor store.
Well-wishers left candles in front of the store; regular customers say Singh, the father of two young boys, was at the store every day, according to the report.
Downey police investigators are searching for clues in the fatal robbery, and hope the released images of the suspect along with video footage from the store’s surveillance camera will enable someone to recognize the suspect and comes forward with that information.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Downey police Detective Richard Garcia at (562) 904-2330 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.