Marcus Dean (pictured) was arrested Sept. 12 night and charged with attempted murder and kidnapping of an Indian American Lyft driver. The driver, who asked to remain anonymous as he fears for his safety, told India-West that Dean held a gun to his head as he re-routed the drive from Richmond, Calif., to Sausalito. “I kept thinking about my wife and children and thought I am never going to see them again,” he said tearfully. (Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department photo)