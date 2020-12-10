An Indian American man was arrested early morning Dec. 8 in Fremont, California, for allegedly setting fire to four residential garage doors.
Serial arsonist Roshan Patel, 44, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Dec. 8 in the Warm Springs neighborhood of Fremont, as detectives observed him getting out of his car and pouring flammable liquid onto a parked car. They attempted to intervene, but Patel had already set the car on fire. Police arrested him as he ran back to his own car, and extinguished the ignited car with a nearby garden hose.
The suspect was booked at Fremont City Jail, and then transferred to Santa Rita Jail in nearby Dublin. According to his Alameda County Inmate Locator record, Patel has been charged with one felony count of causing fire to an inhabited structure — which carries a sentence of two to four years in state prison — and one misdemeanor charge of causing fire to property, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in county jail.
Patel is being held on bail of $250,000, and is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 10 afternoon. No motive has been established in the case; Fremont police said in a press statement that the suspect knew at least one of his victims.
Patel allegedly began his string of arsons on Dec. 1, targeting a home in the wealthy Mission Valley neighborhood of Fremont and setting fire to the garage door. He allegedly continued his spree Dec. 4 in nearby Mission Hills, and then moved on to Warm Springs Dec. 6, before returning to the same home he had earlier targeted in Mission Hills.
Later that night, Patel returned to the same home in Warm Springs and set fire to a car; police caught him in the act and arrested him.
The Fremont Police Department said in a press statement that officers were able to locate private residential camera footage that provided a general description of the suspect vehicle. Detectives matched the private camera footage to the community camera network, which then provided a license plate for the suspect vehicle. Detectives then began surveilling the suspect and followed him to Warm Springs.
People with additional information about the suspect or the crimes are encouraged to call Fremont Police Detective Travis MacDonald at 510-790-6900 or tmacdonald@fremont.gov.
