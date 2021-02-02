An Indian American man from Wisconsin, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2018 for spiking his girlfriend’s smoothie with an abortion drug, will continue to spend at least two more decades in prison.
Manishkumar Patel, of Outgamie, Wisconsin, was convicted in August 2018 of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child. His girlfriend never drank the spiked beverage, but miscarried weeks later. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/3ppvjVw)
Patel was resentenced in Outagamie County court in August 2020, after his initial one was thrown out in 2018, reports WHBY. Patel will spend 21 more years in prison, said the local radio channel, adding that he will also spend seven years on probation, instead of the five and a half he was originally given, it said.
Patel and his defense team, according to ABC2 WBAY, filed a motion on Jan. 15, 2020, requesting the court “vacate his sentence and grant him a new sentencing hearing.” Court documents, it reported, state Patel was re-sentenced twice, and wasn’t physically present at either hearing.
Patel had been on the run since he was charged in 2007 and forfeited a $750,000 bond. He was arrested in January 2017 in New York.
Before he was sentenced, Patel said in court: “I have had plenty of time to think about what I did. I have no excuse or explanation for my actions,” as reported by the Post Crescent.
According to earlier India-West reports (see report here: https://bit.ly/3iU7hQc), after his arrest, Kumar was held on seven felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child, stalking, burglary, and jumping bail.
Wisconsin has high consequences for harming a fetus. Since 1998, the state has ruled that “the killing of an ‘unborn child’ at any stage of pre-natal development is first-degree intentional homicide,” according to the state’s penal code.
According to court records and media reports, Patel, who is married, began an affair with physician Darshana Patel in 2001. In 2004, the couple had a son.
In 2006, Darshana again became pregnant, but miscarried. The following year, she became pregnant again.
Darshana Patel told police she became suspicious when she watched Manishkumar stir a smoothie at an ice cream store and then offered it to her. She noticed a powdery substance on the rim of the cup, and sent it off to a lab for testing.
The substance turned out to be RU-486 – mifepristone – an abortion drug that is only administered by doctors. Darshana faked a stomach ache and did not ingest any of the drug-laced smoothie offered by her boyfriend, but miscarried nonetheless a few weeks later.
She lodged a complaint against her boyfriend. Police then searched Manishkumar Patel’s house and found drugs used to terminate pregnancies. He told police they were abortion pills and confessed to giving his girlfriend one.
