An Indian American man from Michigan who was cleared in a sex case in 2018 has now filed a lawsuit against the City of Grandville, a Grandville police detective, the Consumers Credit Union and two of its employees for falsifying records in an unrelated banking investigation in an effort to bolster the sex charges, according to MLive.
The lawsuit said that Anuj Chopra of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was targeted because of the ongoing sex case and because his country of origin was India.
Chopra and his wife Leslie Chopra had been charged with three felony counts of soliciting their daughter’s teenage friends to have sex while they videotaped them in 2017. Anuj Chopra was also charged with human trafficking. Chopra, who faced 20 years in prison, said he was joking around with the teen boys.
Leslie Chopra, who faced six years in prison, was accused of distributing sexually explicit messages to minors and using a computer to commit a crime.
The Chopras’ attorney, Damian Nunzio, said in a statement that police coached witnesses and threatened them with jail if they didn’t go along.
“Clearly, after the cases went to court, the alleged victim and witnesses were pressured into keeping with their false stories so that they wouldn’t get in trouble,” Nunzio said, adding that he had discovered “thousands” of text messages from the alleged victim which exonerated the Chopras. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Qcd71V)
Nunzio recently filed the lawsuit on behalf of Anuj Chopra in which he states that the allegations and charges against the two were “meritless and baseless.”
“In addition to (the credit union workers) acting in concert to fabricate a crime against Anuj, the Defendants also discriminated against Anuj by making negative racial remarks regarding his National Origin in conjunction with the improper conspiracy to fabricate criminal NSF (non-sufficient funds) charges against him,” Nunzio wrote in the lawsuit.
When he was facing the sex charges, Grandville police investigated a check complaint against him. In January 2017, he deposited two checks – one for $10,000, the other for $7,500 – from his Wells Fargo account into his credit-union account. The credit union placed a seven-day hold on the larger check because of “a signature irregularity,” the lawsuit said. He placed a stop payment on it. He received no money from this check. He received money from the $7,500 check but was later informed that he did not have enough funds to cover the check. His brother, Akhil, paid the $7,500 before the due date. Anuj received a letter two days later saying the credit union received his brother’s check.
“Unbeknownst to Anuj and Akhil, CCU reversed the $7,500.00 check; it was later learned in a letter that the check was reversed ‘without explanation.’ The reversal of the check placed Anuj’s CCU account into default because Anuj’s CCU account was not settled or resolved by the proscribed due date,” the lawsuit said.
The case was dismissed after the Kent County prosecutor determined that Chopra had, indeed, covered the check.
During this same period of time, Chopra contacted Google to obtain information that may be helpful to defend against the banking charges despite the fact that his Google Gmail account was closed and not accessible, the lawsuit said. His Gmail account that he was using to communicate with CCU was “shut down” because a number of unauthorized devices attempted to access his account.
Approximately five months after Chopra’s banking case was dismissed, Google sent him two emails between the credit union workers regarding his account. The two emails, Nunzio wrote, “revealed that Rietman, Grice, and Sawicki conspired and fabricated a criminal charge against Anuj for the purpose of assisting the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office in their Human Trafficking case against Anuj.”
They also “discriminated against Anuj by making negative racial remarks regarding his National Origin in conjunction with the improper conspiracy to fabricate criminal” banking charges against him, he added.
In a Feb. 2, 2017, email between employees, one of them said the detective from the Grandville Police Department told her that Chopra “is being charged with a human trafficking charge and will be going away for a long time.”
“I know we received a payment from Anuj to settle his account. Will ask detective Rietman if he wants us to return the check to his brother. That will show Anuj did not meet the deadline. Please wait for me to let you know the next step regarding this member. He will be going to prison and we will get rid of one foreigner from our beautiful country,” the lawsuit said.
Another worker wrote back, saying he had reversed the check, erased his phone numbers and email from his profile so that “no one will be able to get a hold of him,” according to the lawsuit.
