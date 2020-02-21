Purnima Nath, who ran for election for Milwaukee County Executive in Wisconsin, fell short of advancing to the general election during the Feb. 18 primary.
The Indian American management consultant finished in fourth place of the four-candidate race, with the top two – David Crowley and Chris Larson – advancing to the general election.
Nath received 14,218 votes for 12.3 percent. She was behind Larson (42,154; 36.3 percent), Crowley (39,756; 34.3 percent) and Theodore Lipscomb Sr. (19,252; 16.6 percent).
Nath, is a local businesswoman in Milwaukee, founded the nonprofit SpindleIndia, an organization that introduces Indian culture to Milwaukee and organizes events, like India Fest, every year. She is also a management consultant for Trayix consulting where she helps businesses cut spending.
She had hoped her experience in management consultant would give her an edge in the race. Had she been elected, Nath intended to cut spending rather than increasing taxes.
She earned a degree at Thiagarajar College of Engineering in India before going on to receive an M.B.A. at Northwestern.
