A 23-year-old Indian American student, Vivek Subramani, fell to his death in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the early morning hours of Jan. 11 while attempting to jump between rooftops.
The third-year medical student at Drexel University, reports said, plunged two stories down and hit his head on the ground while trying to leap between the rooftops of his apartment.
The two other students he was with rushed to the spot where he had fallen and found him in a pool of blood. Subramani was then taken to Jefferson Hospital by medics, where he was pronounced dead. Police told the media there was no evidence of narcotics use or foul play.
Drexel University president John Fry, in an email to the shocked student body, wrote, "On behalf of the entire Drexel community, I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Vivek. There are no words to express the sense of loss when any young life is cut so short."
Subramani's fraternity, Sigma Beta Rho, set up a GoFundMe campaign, which, at the time of going to press, had raised $24,512. The members of the fraternity said in an emotional statement, “On Saturday January 11, 2020, Vivek had a tragic fatal accident that no one could’ve seen coming.
“Vivek was a son, a brother, a friend and a beloved member of many communities including Sigma Beta Rho Fraternity. As anyone who knew Vivek would say, Vivek was a bright, young and caring man who was so close to achieving his dreams of becoming a doctor. He would always brighten up any room he walked into and was more than a friend to those who knew him. The brothers of the Philadelphia chapters of Sigma Beta Rho Fraternity, Inc. are devastated by this news and are hoping to help his family in any way possible.
“While Vivek’s family and our community mourn this terrible loss, we want to make sure that the Subramani Family does not need to worry about anything else, including the costs associated with this accident. We hope to help support the Subramani Family with funeral costs, medical bills, and any other cost from this tragedy.”
The Subramani family, meanwhile, expressed their thanks and said they had “chosen to use this money in the way Vivek would’ve wanted,” and planned on creating an annual scholarship for aspiring medical students at the Drexel University College of Medicine to help them reach their dream of becoming a doctor.
