SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Mehtaab Singh says that even as a child he always knew he wanted to be a member of the defense services. “Growing up, my grandfather, who was a captain in the Indian navy, would always tell me sea stories from his long and strenuous naval career,” he remembers, and as a young adult, those stories motivated him to follow his dream.
From Southern California, the 22-year-old Indian American is the son of Baljit and Anju Singh and, as a sailor, constantly away from home. Singh, now on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific said in a press release: “Although the distance and lack of motivation may consume one, naval comradery and brotherhood are developed so well that you will always have a family away from home. One of my personal favorites about the Navy or the military in general is that no matter what background you are from, the Navy is always willing to accept you as one of their own.”
Asked what he likes best about the Navy, Singh said he likes the merging of the new and old. “Even through a modernized era sailors still respect the history and original foundation that was built for a great naval force. Naval heritage is a huge part of a sailor’s development and the involvement of naval traditions motivates individuals to carry on what our forefathers have developed for us.”
Happy at his job and sure about his future, Singh says, “Whether you plan on staying or retiring with the navy …you will always find that the navy has resources and plans so that you are set up for achieving your personal goals.”
