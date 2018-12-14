An Indian American woman running for a Michigan state Senate seat has been criminally charged for falsely representing herself as the incumbent on campaign material.
Anuja Rajendra, the CEO of BollyFit who lost her primary race in August, was arraigned on criminal charges Nov. 13, in Ann Arbor’s 15th District Court. She has been charged on two counts of false incumbency designation, a misdemeanor which carries a maximum fine of 90 days in jail and a fine of $500.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 10.
The American Civil Liberties Union is representing Rajendra in her case. In a court filing Dec. 4, the organization contrasted Rajendra’s speech with that of President Donald Trump, who has not been criminally charged for his statements which have incited violence and racial animus.
“It is beyond ironic that the president of the United States regularly tells bold-faced lies with impunity, yet this first-time candidate was charged with a crime for allegedly making an isolated misleading statement during her unsuccessful bid to represent Washtenaw County,” said Michael Steinberg, ACLU of Michigan legal director, as reported by the Web site Michigan Live.
The ACLU is arguing that the First Amendment protects even allegedly misleading speech, therefore Rajendra cannot be subjected to criminal prosecution.
“Ms. Rajendra never intended to suggest that she was an incumbent,” Steinberg said, as reported by MLive. “To the contrary, her entire campaign revolved around the theme that she was the fresh voice and political outsider who could change the toxic political environment in Lansing.”
One of her campaign mailers stated, "As a mom of four and as your State Senator, I want my kids and all kids in Michigan to have the same opportunity for quality education and success."
Another stated, "As your State Senator, I'm steadfast in my commitment to ...." She then listed her support for increasing K-12 school funding and other education matters.
“Giving government officials the discretion to put candidates’ speech on trial could lead to prosecutions based on political favoritism,” Steinberg said. “We truly hope the prosecutor will do the right thing and dismiss the charges against Ms. Rajendra. What young person is going to consider running for political office when a misunderstanding about the meaning of a statement made in the heat of a campaign could lead to a criminal conviction and jail?”
Rajendra competed in a four-way Democratic primary race in August for the seat being vacated by state Sen. Rebekah Warren, D-Ann Arbor. Former state Rep. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, won the race, with County Commissioner Michelle Deatrick coming in second just barely behind Irwin, and Rajendra coming in third.
