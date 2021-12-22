Michigan’s Indian American state Rep. Shri Thanedar on Dec. 21 filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for Congress in the 13th District.
According to metrotimes.com, the Democrat legislator will be running for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.
The 13th District covers the majority of Detroit, including Thanedar’s current district, the 3rd Legislative District.
“My focus is on bringing federal dollars to Detroit to address infrastructure problems, economic inequalities, and to improve quality of life for the residents,” Thanedar told the Metro Times.
An earlier India-West report adds: “Working for the people of Michigan in the State House is an honor and privilege. This work has strengthened my desire for public service and I am ready for higher office,” Thanedar, who unsuccessfully ran for governor of the state in 2018, said in a statement earlier when he indicated he planned to run for Congress.
In the 2018 gubernatorial primary, Thanedar won the city of Detroit with more than 35,000 votes. In 2020, Thanedar defeated seven candidates to win the Democratic primary for state representative for Detroit’s 3rd district, a news release noted.
Thanedar, who lives in Detroit, grew up in India before immigrating to the United States in 1979 to pursue a doctorate degree in chemistry. He is a serial entrepreneur and ran many small businesses from 1990 to 2016. He is a three-time recipient of the “Entrepreneur of the Year” award from Ernst and Young.
With a desire for public service, he exited his successful business and declared his candidacy for governor in 2017. He ran for election in 2020 to represent District 3 in the Michigan House of Representatives, winning the primary and general elections, his bio said.
