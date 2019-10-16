Indian American MIT economist Abhijit Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo, along with Harvard’s Michael Kremer, shared the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics for their development of data-based approaches to alleviating global poverty.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced its decision to award the 2019 ‘Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel’ to Banerjee, Duflo, and Kremer on Oct. 4 morning. “One of humanity’s most urgent issues is the reduction of global poverty, in all its forms,” said the Academy, noting that more than 700 million people subsist on extremely low incomes. Each year, five million children under the age of five die of diseases that could often have been prevented or cured with inexpensive treatments, said the Academy, also noting poor literacy rates in the developing world.
“This year’s Laureates have introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty,” said the Academy. (The research) “has great potential to further improve the lives of the worst-off people around the world,” it said.
“It’s wonderful to get this prize for the entire movement,” said Banerjee at a press conference Oct. 4 morning, shortly after the award was announced. “It will hopefully bring the message of developing policy that is based on hard thinking and evidence.”
The Mumbai-born Banerjee is the co-founder of the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab, a global research center working to reduce global poverty through scientific evidence based on on-the-ground experiments. Banerjee founded JPAL at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with Duflo and Sendhil Mullainathan.
About 400 researchers around the globe are now working with JPAL to find solutions to the issues that plague the developing world, said Banerjee, adding the initiative has changed how governments around the world approach poverty.
At the press conference, Duflo — the second woman ever to win the Nobel Prize for Economics (the late political economist Elinor Ostrom was the first in 2009) — explained the work of JPAL, using the example of an immunization project developed for India.
“We were trying to understand in India why mothers were not immunizing their children. The prevailing view was that services were not available. But we realized there was another issue: people were always busy with other things: immunizations were not a priority,” she said, adding that the small cost of getting to a clinic was also a deterrent.
JPAL researchers partnered with a local NGO to set up immunization camps in 120 villages. They then conducted a double-blind study: in half of the villages, mothers received a kilo of lentils per child when they brought them in for immunizations. In the other villages, the incentive was not offered.
Researchers found that in places were the incentive was offered, immunization rates were at 37 percent, versus five percent for villages in which the incentive was not offered.
Duflo and Banerjee have also studied fertilizer use by Kenyan farmers, physician training in India, HIV prevention in Africa, the effects of small-scale lending programs, and the impact of aid programs in Indonesia, amongst other issues, noted MIT in a statement.
In one study conducted on three continents, Duflo and Banerjee also reported significant welfare gains from an intervention that helps the poor simultaneously in multiple ways, including job training, productive assets, and health information.
Deepak Raj, chairman of Pratham USA, congratulated the three Nobel Prize winners and noted that Pratham — the largest education-focused NGO in India — has partnered extensively with Duflo and Banerjee and other JPAL researchers “to rigorously evaluate our solutions for low learning outcomes.”
“We are delighted to see their groundbreaking research recognized and are honored to be contributing to the growing body of knowledge around evidence-based social interventions,” said Raj in a press statement.
JPAL researchers have conducted six randomized trials over the past 15 years to evaluate Pratham's ‘Teaching at the Right Level’ initiative. The organization has used the researchers’ findings to significantly improve the program, said Raj.
In their announcement of the prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said: "As a direct result of one of their studies, more than five million Indian children have benefited from effective programs of remedial tutoring in schools."
Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, who had won the Nobel Prize for Economics in 1998 for his work on understanding poverty, told PTI he was tremendously excited to see Banerjee, along with Duflo and Kremer, receive the award. "I'm very, very happy and delighted that Abhijit Banerjee along with others have been awarded with the Nobel for Economics. I think that the prize has been given to the most competent persons, ” Sen told PTI by phone from Boston.
Interestingly, both Sen and Banerjee attended the famed Presidency College in Kolkata for their undergraduate work. Banerjee received his Ph.D. in 1988 from Harvard, where Sen currently serves as professor of economics and philosophy.
Development economics was a little-explored area of research 20 years ago but has grown significantly since then, he said in an interview with MIT News.
“The kind of work we’ve done over the years, when we started, was marginal in economics,” said Banerjee, adding his hopes that the Nobel will shine a light on the development field within economics, and reflect the significance of work done by many of his colleagues.
At the press conference, Banerjee was also asked about the pace of the Indian economy, to which he responded: "The condition of the Indian economy is on a shaky ground.”
The economist, who has been critical of the Modi government’s policies in terms of development throughout the country, added that there was little hope for a revival of the economy anytime soon.
Average consumption rates in rural and urban areas have gone down alarmingly, he said, adding that the government’s ‘please all’ stimulus measures would not help to re-direct the slowdown in economic growth.
