Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who credited the NRI diaspora for helping him to win in 2015, is getting a boost of support from Indian Americans, who are readying to blitz his 2019 re-election campaign via phone banking and social media.
In 2015, more than 5,000 volunteers from around the globe went to India to help with the national election. Modi volunteers were spurred on by the organization known as the Overseas Friends of the BJP; the prime minister thanked his U.S. supporters in a 2015 visit to the country, noting they were critical to his win and to India’s overall development in several sectors.
The U.S. chapter of the Overseas Friends of the BJP has some 4,000 members, although its president Krishna Reddy estimates the broader network includes up to 300,000 supporters, as reported by Reuters. Many cannot travel home to vote, so ardent BJP backers are channeling their energy into phone campaigns and a blitz of social media messages to people in India, noted the wire service.
Via phone banking and social networking, Indian American supporters of the BJP will connect with old school mates, relatives, those from their ancestral villages, and others, and urge them to vote for the BJP, Modi’s party. India has more than 900 million residents who will be voting in the 2019 election: U.S. volunteers hope to make a dent in that voter base.
Vijay Chauthaiwale, the head of the BJP's foreign affairs cell, told Reuters that Modi supporters in 20 countries, including Britain, Australia, Canada, and several African countries, will be helping out in the campaign.
But Indian Americans have perhaps the most influence, he said, noting they are admired in India because of their education and affluence. Indian Americans are expected to make half a million calls in the next four months leading up to the election, which will begin in April 2019.
IT consultant Madhu Bellam, a BJP supporter in Clarksburg, Maryland, is a BJP supporter who has a spreadsheet of 1,500 people to call for support. "I am requesting you to vote for BJP and spread the word in the constituency," Bellam says in his phone calls to people in India whose numbers were provided to him by the party. He then extols Modi's policies, including his flagship "Make in India" plan, as reported by Reuters.
"They are shocked to be getting a call from the United States," Bellam said of the people he phones. "We call some rural people too. They look at us as very successful people, so that's the good thing for us to convince them. They think that we speak the truth."
Despite having lost three state elections last month, there is no indication that support for Modi is waning, even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mounts his strong opposition campaign.
The Congress party is also trying to woo support amongst Indian Americans. In a speech last year at UC Berkeley, Calif., Gandhi praised the diaspora as the “backbone” of India’s development.
Telecommunications visionary Sam Pitroda, a former advisor to the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and now the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress Department, told Reuters that supporters are being asked to share their support via social media, but will not phone bank.
"I am not going to force you. I am not going to tell you: 'I'm great and successful, listen to me.'... How can I tell some poor little farmer that I am successful?" said Pitroda, who now lives in Chicago.
"All you can tell them is: Do you believe in freedom? Do you believe in inclusion? Then the Congress party is the party you want to vote for."
