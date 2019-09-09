One year ago, Sachi Thanawala was fatally struck as she walked through a crosswalk in Belmont, Massachusetts.
Thanawala was remembered Sept. 5 as the town held a public hearing on a new traffic light design for the intersection where she was struck by Raymond O’Brien, 45, of Medford, Massachusetts. O’Brien was driving a 2015 Ford Transit van, unlicensed, when he killed Thanawala. He remained at the scene, and was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last September.
Thanawala, an occupational therapist, died two days after she was hit when she was heading to work at Belmont Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, reports belmontian.com. The Indian American woman was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Aug. 28, and later died from her injuries Aug. 30, according to masslive.com.
There have been nearly 100 accidents at the exact intersection where Thanawala was killed, according to Belmont police. The town has earmarked $100,000 for the new traffic light and warning signs about the dangerous intersection.
Residents of Belmont immediately called for a review of the intersection and a Select Board and Traffic Advisory Committee took on the project.
Thanawala’s young sons were 4 and 7 years old at the time of their mother’s death.
One year later, Thanawala’s husband, Aakash Patel, is raising his two sons, Arnav and Veer, on his own with support from a nanny, friends and family.
After Thanawala’s death, friends had created a GoFundMe page for the family to help with funeral costs. Patel said on the page that he was uncertain as to whether to accept the outpouring of generosity from strangers, but has put all of the money raised into 529 college accounts for the boys.
The fund’s goal was $16,000; it raised almost double that amount with support from 338 donors.
“It’s going to be a long battle to pick up the pieces and get life back on track; I weep for Sachi and worry about the kids constantly,” said Patel on the GoFundMe page. “Hug your loved ones a little bit harder every day, because as Sachi very aptly put it, ‘in an instance, everything can change.’”
