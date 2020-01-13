An Indian American woman residing in Homerville, Georgia, has been charged with felony first-degree child cruelty in the case of her two-month-old baby, who was taken to the hospital on Christmas Eve with multiple skull fractures and a ruptured spleen.
According to local media reports, 26-year-old Tarlikaben Bhuatel Bheil Patel brought her unresponsive infant to Clinch Memorial Hospital in Homerville on Dec. 24, 2019. Medical staff tried to resuscitate the baby, but failed. The infant, who has not been identified by gender, was then airlifted to another hospital.
The baby was found to have multiple blunt force trauma injuries to its body. It remains in a coma, with irreversible brain injuries. Homerville Police said the infant is not expected to survive.
Patel is being held without bail in Clinch County, Georgia, jail. Additional charges may be added if her baby dies, said police.
