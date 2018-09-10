A commercial van fatally struck a 39-year-old Indian American mother of two who was walking in a crosswalk Aug. 28 in Belmont, Massachusetts.
Sachi Gaurang Thanawala, an occupational therapist, died after she was hit when she was heading to work at Belmont Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, reports belmontian.com.
She is survived by her husband, Aakash Patel, and two young sons, Arnav, 8, and Veer, 4. Thanawala’s immediate family members include her parents, her parents-in-laws, two siblings, their spouses and their kids.
Thanawala was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Aug. 28, and later died from her injuries Aug. 30, according to masslive.com. The driver, who crashed into Thanawala, the news site reported, stayed on the scene; no charges have been filed in connection to the incident.
However, the crash remains under investigation.
A funeral service for Thanawala was held Sept. 5, followed by a private cremation service.
“She put up a brave fight for two days but ultimately succumbed to her injuries,” read an obituary on the funeral home’s website. “She will be deeply missed by her friends and family alike. Her memories, thoughts and spirit will guide us all in our journey ahead.”
It goes on to note that Thanawala, who was born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is the eldest of three siblings, and has lived in the U.S. since 2002.
“For anyone who knew Sachi, she lived her short life of 39 years wearing her heart on her sleeve, nurturing and giving every step of her way. An occupational therapist by profession, her life was dedicated to service,” it said.
