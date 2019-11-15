Neil Nayyar, a 13-year-old Indian American multi-instrumentalist who can play as many as 107 instruments from all over the world, performed the national anthem in front of over 15,000 people at a Sacramento Kings game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., Oct. 28.
Dressed in a pink sparkly jacquard coat, Nayyar played the saxophone against the backdrop of a large American flag.
The prolific musician, who was allotted his own dressing room for the event, was later congratulated by Vivek Ranadivé, the Indian American owner of the Sacramento Kings.
According to the Elk Grove Citizen, he played prior to the tip-off of the team’s fourth game of the 2019-20 regular season.
Even though Nayyar has been in the spotlight before, he told the publication that this performance – which he scored after clearing an audition – was his biggest opportunity thus far.
“This is like a big thing, I would say,” he told the Elk Grove Citizen. “This is a great opportunity for me and also for everybody (who is associated with him). The (Kings) were looking for some performers. I performed (an audition) in March or April or May, and they liked it. And they said, ‘You get to perform (on) the court.’”
Recalling his meeting with Ranadivé, Nayyar said it was “awesome.”
“And that’s another thing: Ranadivé supports the Indian community, and that’s what I like about him. He went to Bombay a few weeks before with his team and they (played preseason games) in India. I was like, ‘Wow, this is awesome,’” he told the Elk Grove Citizen.
Nayyar’s talent became visible when he was taken to a drum class when he was five. According to a press release, he impressed everyone with his skills, and since then, there has been no looking back.
He practices constantly, trying to increase his expertise on instruments as well as exploring and finding new ones that he could attempt to play. He also devotes a fraction of his time to his other interests, which include hip-hop, jazz and Bollywood music. He also loves watching Bollywood films, especially those starring his favorite actor, Salman Khan. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Q0BDDS)
