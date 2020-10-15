The Indian American Muslim Council Oct. 10 organized a protest in New Jersey over the gang rape and killing of a Dalit girl in Hathras, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
The hasty and forceful cremation of the victim’s body by the Uttar Pradesh police has sent shock waves across India and indeed around the world, according to an IAMC press release.
The inhumanity of the crime was amplified by the brazenness of the state government’s attempt to shield the perpetrators, the council said in the news release.
The protest was organized by the New Jersey unit of IAMC, and was supported by members of other civil society groups such as Hindus for Human Rights, India Civil Watch, Sadhana, Students Against Hindutva Ideology, Muslims for Progressive Values, MANAVI, Dalit Solidarity Forum and Global Indian Progressive Alliance, among others, the release notes.
“The Hindu nationalist government in India protects perpetrators of brutal sexual crimes against Dalit women, because it doesn’t treat Dalits as equal citizens,” said Minhaj M. Khan, president of the New Jersey chapter of the Indian American Muslim Council at the rally.
He was addressing a large gathering of peaceful protesters from New Jersey and New York who demanded justice for the 19-year-old Dalit girl who was gang raped on Sept. 14, 2020, allegedly by four men belonging to the influential upper caste Thakurs in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, the release notes.
The victim died two weeks later in a hospital in Delhi, after suffering paralysis due to severe injuries to her spinal cord, leading to national and international outrage and protests, it said.
Jawad Khan, the national general secretary of IAMC, said the U.P. chief minister
“Adityanath is not capable of serving people in accordance with the Constitution. He protected the culprits of the gang rape and instead hired a public relations firm to push a narrative that the gang rape in Hathras was a conspiracy of ‘outsiders’.”
The protesters raised slogans against India’s government as well as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh.
