The New Jersey chapter of the Indian American Muslim Council recently organized an online fundraiser for supporting first responders of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of New Jersey.
A group of more than 100 Indian American Muslim community members in New Jersey participated in the fundraiser, raising funds for the donation of PPEs to the state’s first responders.
The PPEs were distributed at the St. Michael Medical Center in Newark and the Hackensack Meridian Health, JFK Medical Center Foundation, in Edison.
As a part of the drive, the funds were collected over a six-hour online fundraiser drive where IAMC executives made calls to donors and community members who, according to a press release, “showed overwhelming response to the cause as they applauded the kind work of our first responders and thanked our nurses, doctors, ambulatory staff, the police and the administrative staff working in the forefront.”
