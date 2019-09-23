Indian American former White House official Neomi Rao Sept. 13 was formally sworn-in to her post in the federal appeals court, which she has held since March.
The Washington Post reports that Rao was sworn in during a ceremony attended by prominent members of the legal community and high-profile figures from the Trump administration, where she once worked.
Former White House counsel Donald McGahn, who recommended Rao for the job and was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s successful judicial nominations, emphasized her diverse experience in government, the Post reported.
“She’s been on the field of play and made tough decisions at the highest levels,” McGahn said, before alluding to Rao’s difficult Senate nomination process, according to the report. “She stood the test under pressure and adversity.”
Also in attendance were two Supreme Court justices: Brett M. Kavanaugh, whom Rao replaces on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and Clarence Thomas, for whom Rao was a law clerk, the Post said.
After being sworn in by Thomas, Rao, 46, addressed the standing-room-only courtroom filled by Washington’s interconnected community of lawyers, judges, Justice Department officials and former Supreme Court law clerks, the Post said.
Rao, the former White House regulator czar, said she brings to the bench an up-close experience with the “checks and balances at work” and a “practical understanding of the powers and limitations” of the respective branches of government, the report said.
Rao was officially sworn in during a small ceremony in March and has already been hearing cases. She is one of three judges on the panel that will rule on whether Trump can block Congress from demanding eight years-worth of records from his accounting firm, the Post notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.