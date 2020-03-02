An Indian American councilwoman in Glen Rock, New Jersey, Dr. Arati Kreibich, is looking to move from a local post to a federal one as she seeks to win the Democratic nomination in the 5th Congressional District.
Standing in the way of Kreibich is Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer.
In a recent email sent from Kreibich to her supporters, she says, “I used to volunteer for my Democratic member of Congress (Gottheimer). But now I’m running against him, because we can’t be afraid of big solutions to big problems.”
Kreibich says that the incumbent voted to weaken Dodd-Frank and deregulate big banks after taking over $2 million from Wall Street PACs and employees.
And, the candidate continued, when he was asked about Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, he said “none of those things are going anywhere."
“I’m running because we need Democrats who are true to their values. I'm an immigrant, neuroscientist, and a mom running on Medicare for All and the Green New Deal,” Kreibich said. “We need more working women like me in Congress who will fight for everyday people.”
Kreibich is not only a neuroscientist, she is also a grassroots organizer.
She immigrated to the U.S. when she was 11 years old with her parents and two younger brothers because they believed in the promise of America.
Growing up, Kreibich always wanted to be a scientist. She earned her doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania in 2005 and became a neuroscientist.
Her research focus on opiate addiction and her experience working with pharmaceutical companies gave her an unvarnished look at the serious shortcomings of for-profit healthcare.
While pursuing her doctorate and career, she started a family with her husband Thomas, a neurologist.
Her experience with limited parental leave crystallized for Kreibich the lack of support for working mothers, her bio notes.
The 2016 election was a defining event for Kreibich, and it spurred her to run for Glen Rock’s Borough Council in 2017, according to her bio on her campaign website, www.aratiforcongress.com.
She won, becoming the first South Asian elected to the council. Kreibich has made the climate crisis a priority, leading a successful charge for town-wide clean energy consumption and a plastic bag ban, her campaign site said.
As a scientist, she understands the urgency of adopting a Green New Deal to address the climate crisis; as a medical researcher whose husband treats patients daily, she sees the need for Medicare for All; and as an activist, she's seen first-hand the corrupting influence of corporate money on government, her page notes.
She is running for Congress because we live in an exceptional moment where we need bold progressive leadership, the page added.
The New Jersey primary election is set for June 2.
