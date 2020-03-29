The New York City-based India Abroad, the iconic ethnic Indian American weekly newspaper with a 50-year-long legacy, has announced the shut-down of its print edition.
Founded by publisher Gopal Raju in 1970, the oldest Indian newspaper in North America was the first publication to fill the gap of a publication catering to the Indian American community in the U.S., a message from the current publisher, Suresh Venkatachari, said in a publisher’s message March 27.
In 2001, Raju sold the publication to Rediff.com; in late 2016, Rediff.com sold its venture to 8kMiles Media Inc., whose chairman Venkatachari announced the decision to cease the print edition. “The last issue will be dated March 30,” he stated.
"For the thousands of readers for whom India Abroad has been an integral part of their Indian American journey, the close of the publication may be heart rending, but hardly surprising, given the reversal of fortunes of print publications in the U.S. and across the world," Venkatachari said in a statement.
"Compounding all of this, was the advent of the ominous coronavirus pandemic and the devastating repercussions in its wake, which led to several advertisers, cancelling their advertisements and hence the looming outlook for future revenue generation appearing even more bleak," he added.
“Perhaps the most influential role India Abroad played as a newspaper of record is in the annals of U.S.-India relations.”
Raju also had founded the India Abroad News Service, which subsequently change its name to Indo Asian News Service (IANS).
New York-based journalist and author S. Mitra Kalita tweeted: "Sad news: India Abroad is shutting down. A lifeline for many of our parents when they first arrived, filled with the news of spelling bees and CEOs, holidays and matrimonial ads."
Indus Kaitan, replying to Kalita, in a tweet said: “Sad to see this go. Though I was not a subscriber but saw the IANS initials in many stories…But the timing – the diaspora’s growth and influence has never been better. My staple is @IndiaWest weekly.”
The Washington Leadership Program, an organization that helps build leadership from within the South Asian community, also tweeted: "The WLP was originally part of @indiaabroad when the late Gopal Raju started the initiative in the mid 90's. The paper was an institution. We are thankful it helped start our program and captured our stories. #EndOfAnEra."
--With IANS reports
