New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is quarantining at home after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19, communications director Steven Barnes said Nov. 11.
After learning that a staff member he had contact with at the workplace Nov. 9 tested positive for Covid-19, Grewal took a rapid Covid-19 test which came back positive but a follow-up PCR test, however, returned a negative result, said Barnes.
Barnes said that Grewal, who is asymptomatic, is closely following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Jersey Department of Health guidance and is quarantining at home.
The Department of Law and Public Safety has begun the contact tracing process to notify everyone who may have come into close contact with him during the potential infection window, said Barnes, adding that the attorney general will “continue to perform his duties virtually while quarantined.”
Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Nov. 11 night: “Tammy and I are keeping @NewJerseyOAG in our prayers as he follows public health guidance and enters self-quarantine.”
Barnes also added that the attorney general urges members of the public to continue to follow public health guidelines to keep themselves and others safe.
