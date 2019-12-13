The three winners of the Nobel Prize in economics are donating their prize money to fund grants that will support economic research for the next 15 years, the Associated Press reports.
Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Michael Kremer, of Harvard University, will donate their prize money to the Weiss Fund for Research in Development Economics, which is administered by Harvard University.
Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer were honored by the Nobel Committee for their research on fighting global poverty.
“As a child, I read about Marie Curie who used the proceeds of her first Nobel prize to buy a gram of radium to further her research,” said Duflo. “Our field is a collaborative one, so supporting the next generation of economists is our `gram of radium.”
The donation of approximately $916,000 will fund development economists and students' research until 2035, The Boston Globe reported. The Weiss Fund has supported development economics research at select universities in the United States since 2012.
India-West adds (see full article here: https://bit.ly/2RBd01G): “This year’s Laureates have introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty,” said the Academy. (The research) “has great potential to further improve the lives of the worst-off people around the world,” it said.
“It’s wonderful to get this prize for the entire movement,” said Banerjee at a press conference Oct. 4 morning, shortly after the award was announced. “It will hopefully bring the message of developing policy that is based on hard thinking and evidence.”
The Mumbai-born Banerjee is the co-founder of the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab, a global research center working to reduce global poverty through scientific evidence based on on-the-ground experiments. The Indian American economist founded JPAL at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with Duflo and Sendhil Mullainathan.
Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, who had won the Nobel Prize for Economics in 1998 for his work on understanding poverty, told PTI he was tremendously excited to see Banerjee, along with Duflo and Kremer, receive the award. "I'm very, very happy and delighted that Abhijit Banerjee along with others have been awarded with the Nobel for Economics. I think that the prize has been given to the most competent persons,” Sen told PTI by phone from Boston.
Interestingly, both Sen and Banerjee attended the famed Presidency College in Kolkata for their undergraduate work. Banerjee received his Ph.D. in 1988 from Harvard, where Sen currently serves as professor of economics and philosophy.
Development economics was a little-explored area of research 20 years ago but has grown significantly since then, he said in an interview with MIT News.
“The kind of work we’ve done over the years, when we started, was marginal in economics,” said Banerjee, adding his hopes that the Nobel will shine a light on the development field within economics, and reflect the significance of work done by many of his colleagues.
At the press conference, Banerjee was also asked about the pace of the Indian economy, to which he responded: "The condition of the Indian economy is on a shaky ground.”
The economist, who has been critical of the Modi government’s policies in terms of development throughout the country, added that there was little hope for a revival of the economy anytime soon.
Average consumption rates in rural and urban areas have gone down alarmingly, he said, adding that the government’s ‘please all’ stimulus measures would not help to re-direct the slowdown in economic growth.
IANS adds: Unlike other laureates, who arrived in tuxedos and fancy red-carpet dresses, Banerjee and his French American wife Duflo glorified the prestigious occasion in traditional Indian attire.
Banerjee wore a black bandhgala jacket paired with an off-white dhoti, while Duflo wore a blue, two-toned saree, while Michael Kremer was spotted wearing a black suit.
''The Nobel Prize'' tweeted "Watch Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer receive their medals and diplomas at the #NobelPrize award ceremony today. Congratulations!”
They were awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."
The Twitter post was flooded with comments and congratulatory wishes from across the world, with 1.4K retweets and 3.6K likes.
The three economists were awarded medals and the prize money of nine million Swedish krona (approx Rs 6.7 crore), which will be shared among them.
As "#AbhijitBanerjee" trends on Twitter, tweeple are praising the couple's attire, saying, "Moment of pride for Indians as Abhijeet Banerjee and his wife received biggest prize in the world... wearing Indian attire is icing on cake."
While another wrote: "We live in an era where people are banning movies and pre wedding shootings for cultural in-appropriation, whereas progressive Indians like #AbhijitBanerjee and her better half are showing the world what Indian culture is. Thank you for making us proud sir."
The MIT professor is the 10th person of Indian origin or citizenship to win a Nobel.
