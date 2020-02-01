Over 1,500 people helped raise $20,000 at Bighelp for Education’s 17th annual Pongal and Republic Day celebrations held Jan. 11 at Bellingham High School, Bellingham, Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts-based non-profit organization, founded in 2002 by Indian American Chand Pasha Shaik, is focused on helping underprivileged children in India who are at the juncture of discontinuing their education due to impoverished conditions.
In the past 17 years, the organization, stated a press release, has sponsored the education of 2,850 children at 46 projects, made a positive impact on the lives of over 152,000 children, adopted 300 schools and made them better places to learn, and provided an opportunity for over 80,000 children to compete in various academic competitions and extracurricular activities.
Amar Jayam, executive vice president of Bighelp for Education, welcomed the audience and the cultural event began with the recitation of the U.S. and Indian national anthems by the youth volunteers of the organization. About 300 enthusiastic adults and kids alike displayed their singing, dancing, and acting talents through classical, semi-classical, film and folk dances. Sporting eye-catching costumes, the performers had the attendees clapping hands and tapping feet and thoroughly enjoying all the performances.
At the event, Shaik detailed the organization’s efforts and achievements over the last year.
“The values I learned from my parents have been driving my compassion for Bighelp,” he said.
He thanked all the donors and volunteers for their continued support during the past 17 years and introduced the Boston chapter team – Anitha Bachina Maddineni (president), Rekha Gundimeda (president), Srikanth Gomattam (vice president) and Saradhi Valluru (secretary) – to the audience.
‘Volunteer Of The Year 2019’ awards were handed to enthusiastic and committed volunteers who have been a part of the organization for several years and have consistently helped organize fundraisers. The awardees included Ashok Bhakta, Gopichand Ramini, Padma Sangadi, Rajesh Pillai, Roshni Jagadeesan, Susmitha Saripalli and Vijaya Gandham.
‘Rising Star’ awards were given to youth volunteers in recognition of their exceptional initiatives for raising funds in 2019. The recipients were Shriya Reddy, Rohan Bommaraju, Khushi Shah, Raga Chilakamarri, Navin Ramesh, Tarvika Pratty and Diksha Shanmugam Prabhu.
In appreciation of their service to the community, the executive team of Bighelp presented the ‘Distinguished Service Award’ to Sagar Kamarthi, Mohan Nannapaneni, Sanjay Gowda, Haribabu Muddana and Ashish Cowlagi.
Trophies and certificates were given to winners – kids and adults – of Spelling/Math/Science/Geography Bee, rangoli and art contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.