The Charitable Care Foundation announced it has made contributions to several causes and events which have impacted its community, both locally and internationally.
Among those receiving contributions from the Indian American nonprofit includes the California Fire Disaster, which Red Cross provided for 250 families affected by fire shelter, food, medical supply and other supplies.
Hospital projects (Sunil Gavaskar H2H Hospital) were among those also receiving aid, which CCF provided financial aid for the needy and for kids not being able to afford any kind of medical treatment because of poverty.
CCF donated funds to the Second Harvest Food bank that provided 500 families with a Thanksgiving dinner, said a press release.
There was also a Water Conservation Project in India. CCF also has sent funds to OVBI (Overseas Volunteers for Better India), which is handling a water shortage project in different parts of India by developing dams and water channels to help farmers and to teach people about water conservation.
To this date, CCF has funded more than $25 million in humanitarian services and education.
CCF is planning its 27th Annual Raas-Garba, Folk, Bollywood and Bhangra Dance Competition at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center at 600 N Delaware, San Mateo, California, on March 7, 2020.
For more information please contact or email Vinod Patel at (408) 307-6331 and vgpatel52@gmail.com.
CCF’s mission remains to help those in need and hopes to continue to raise additional funds for the future through the upcoming dance competition.
