Zehra Quadri is making a bid to become the alderman in Chicago’s 50th Ward.
The Indian American founder of the nonprofit ZAM’s Hope Community Research Center said she became more involved in politics through the ongoing operations of ZAM’s Hope, which she told the Chicago Sun-Times, she founded in 2000 to help women in need of social services in the Rogers Park area.
“In order to raise the level of awareness for both public and private assistance needed to support the services ZAM’s Hope provided, I became more involved in government, politics, and the local business community through my volunteer work on political campaigns,” Quadri told the major publication.
Quadri, a graduate of Aligarh University in India, is the executive director of the center, and is the former Cook County Grant management administrator.
Her priorities in her campaign for the alderman seat is to re-establish communication and trust between government and residents, attracting new businesses, and reducing crime, according to her answers provided to the Sun-Times.
The Sun-Times said that Chicago is on the hook for $42 billion in unfunded pension liabilities, which works out to $35,000 for every household.
Those pensions, in the language of the Illinois constitution, “shall not be diminished or impaired.”
Quadri said she supports amending the Illinois constitution to allow union representatives and the city to voluntarily negotiate a settlement that will allow current and future retirees to collect the overwhelming majority of their pension and benefits.
If no amendment is approved and no negotiations are successful, she added that the city will go bankrupt and no one gets anything.
Quadri said that proper oversight in Chicago government, on politicians, employees and especially those with guns, needs to be thorough and strict.
“Chicago is a tough and violent city and the cops can’t be cream puffs when dealing with hardened criminals, nor can they indiscriminately abuse, beat or kill residents,” she told the daily newspaper. “There needs to be a reasonable middle ground that allows the cops to enforce the law and serve as an effective protective barrier for vulnerable citizens while acting within the law themselves.”
