As the Indian American-founded Home of Hope nonprofit enters its 22nd year, new office bearers and board members for the year were announced Dec. 31.
For 22 years, a press release from founder Nilima Sabharwal noted, the HOH team has served with perseverance and passion to uplift the underprivileged child.
Following are the new office bearers elected for 2022 for the San Francisco Bay Area-based organization.
Rita Sharma, president: Sharma has a degree in economics and risk management and runs Sharma Insurance Agency. Although she has been a supporter of HOH since it began, she became more actively engaged when Saidham, a project she proposed, was added to the portfolio.
Former president and treasurer Neelam Bhavnani will remain a Board of Directors member and project coordinator.
Pat Kumar, treasurer: Kumar is a cybersecurity professional specializing in information security audit and compliance. She works at Juniper Networks leading the Global IT audit team. “I am proud of the great work HOH does for those who need our help. It would be an honor to serve on the board with such dedicated individuals,” she said.
Renuka Pandit, secretary: Pandit is a seasoned customer service/sales professional, having worked in different industries for the last 20 years. Currently working at Sony PlayStation, she is experienced in building relationships with customers and partners as well as leading activities within various business units.
Other members of the HOH Board are Nilima Sabharwal, founder and chairperson; Annie Dandavati, legal counsel; Simmi Bhargava; Neeti Sandhuk, Youth Chapter chair; Sangeeta Relan, director, strategic initiative; Rajesh Relan, marketing creative director; and Poongodi Subramanyam.
Donations to HOH can be made by mailing checks payable to Home of Hope Inc. to 190 Tobin Clark Dr, Hillsborough CA 94010; Tax ID#94-3342348 sec 501(c)3.
