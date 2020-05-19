NEW YORK – Critically-acclaimed debut novelist Ruchika Tomar is the winner of the 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel for ‘A Prayer for Travelers’ (Riverhead), PEN America announced recently. Honoring a distinguished first novel, the PEN/Hemingway Award includes a $25,000 prize intended to allow significant time and resources with which to pursue a subsequent work of fiction. The prize is underwritten by the Hemingway family and the Ernest Hemingway Foundation, according to the news release.
Tomar will also receive a month-long Residency Fellowship at the Ucross Foundation in Wyoming, a retreat for artists and writers, valued at $10,000.
This year’s judges—R.O. Kwon, Terese Marie Mailhot, and David L. Ulin—wrote the following citation:
“A Prayer for Travelers by Ruchika Tomar is a remarkable piece of writing, astute in style and structure and also in the story that it tells. Unfolding in a small town in Nevada, it traces the friendship of two women, a relationship that grows complicated until it shatters, and one of the friends disappears. Tomar is an exquisite writer, and A Prayer for Travelers is marked by a deft and deeply rendered sense of place. Even more, the novel pushes back against our preconceptions, shifting fluidly in time to evoke a sense of the floating nature of existence, especially for characters such as these, who find themselves, in nearly every way that matters, having to reckon with what it means to live on the periphery.”
Originally from California’s Inland Empire, Tomar holds a BA in English literature from the University of California, Irvine and an MFA from Columbia University. The Indian American writer has received fellowships from the Center for Fiction, the MacDowell Colony, and Vermont Studio Center. A former Stegner Fellow, Tomar is currently a Jones Lecturer at Stanford University.
“I’m incredibly grateful to the Hemingway family and the Ernest Hemingway Foundation for the sincere honor of this award, and to PEN America for their tireless advocacy on behalf of writers and international literature,” Tomar said in the release.
Tomar joins other notable PEN/Hemingway winners and honorees including Marilynne Robinson, Edward P. Jones, Jhumpa Lahiri, Colson Whitehead, Tommy Orange, Jennifer Haigh, ZZ Packer, George Saunders, Ha Jin, Yiyun Li, Teju Cole, and Ottessa Moshfegh—a four-decade lineage of literary excellence founded in 1976 by Mary Hemingway, the widow of Ernest Hemingway, to honor her late husband and draw attention to debut novels.
Under normal circumstances, the PEN/Hemingway Award Ceremony takes place at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, and is free and open to the public. Due to current concerns of the COVID-19 virus, PEN America and the Library said that the 2020 ceremony has been postponed until further notice.
The PEN/Hemingway Award Ceremony is supported by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, the Hemingway family, and the Friends of the Ernest Hemingway Collection.
