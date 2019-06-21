In an overwhelming show of support, the U.S. Senate June 20 confirmed Indian American nuclear expert Rita Baranwal to serve as the assistant secretary of energy for nuclear energy in the U.S. Department of Energy.
The Senate voted 86-5 to propel Baranwal to the post, with only Cortez Masto, Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) voting against the President Donald Trump nomination.
Baranwal has directed the Energy Department’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear initiative since mid-August 2016. In that post, she has overseen GAIN’s work to develop public-private partnerships and make available the department’s financial support and research and development offerings to new nuclear energy technologies in order to help them move toward a commercial market.
Through GAIN, Baranwal has worked closely with the Energy Department, its national laboratories and the private sector and understands how each can be leveraged together “to more rapidly commercialize advanced reactor technologies” and maintain a “gold standard of security and safety,” said Ryan Fitzpatrick, deputy director of the Clean Energy Program at the think tank Third Way, Morning Consult reported.
Baranwal spoke at a nuclear summit Third Way held in 2017 in collaboration with national labs and other groups, and the center-left think tank helped create a GAIN program developer directory, the report said.
Her nomination was first submitted to the Senate on Oct. 5., 2018 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2T4UooB), but in line with Senate rules, her name was returned to the president on the first day of the new Congress, after the chamber did not act on the nomination by the end of the 115th Congress.
Baranwal’s name was resubmitted for the post on Jan. 16 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2Hziqqe), and the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee again advanced her nomination on March 7.
On April 30, Masto said she would end her hold on Energy Department nominees after the agency agreed to start removing, in 2021, the plutonium it had transported to the state, according to reports.
Baranwal is a former Westinghouse Electric Co. official and was part of the adjunct faculty at the University of South Carolina from 2010 to 2012, with a doctorate in materials science and engineering from the University of Michigan, according to the Idaho National Laboratory. She helped develop advanced nuclear fuel for the U.S. Navy at an earlier stint at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory, according to her testimony.
Baranwal has said in writing to questions for the record that the Energy Department can play a key R&D role in helping non-light water advanced demonstration reactors, such as through implementing a versatile test reactor program, which could allow for domestic testing of nuclear fuels, sensors and other materials, the Morning Consult report noted.
She also fielded questions for the record about her plans regarding Yucca Mountain from Masto, telling the senator that her expertise lies in new nuclear fuels, rather than “the back end of the fuel cycle,” it said.
If confirmed, however, Baranwal had said she would use the Office of Nuclear Energy’s resources “to study all of the options for the disposal of used nuclear fuel” and high-level waste, the publication notes.
In addition to heading the powerful Office of Nuclear Energy, she will also be responsible for the department's nuclear technology research and the development and management of the department's nuclear technology infrastructure.
Baranwal earned her B.A. in materials science and engineering from MIT and her Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. She serves on advisory boards for MIT’s Materials Research Laboratory and UC Berkeley’s Nuclear Engineering Department. She is also a rower and certified scuba diver, according to her LinkedIn profile.
