Indian American nuclear expert Rita Baranwal, who had been serving as the assistant secretary for the office of nuclear energy in the U.S. Department of Energy since 2019, announced Jan. 8 that she was leaving the job at the end of the day.
Baranwal managed DOE’s portfolio of nuclear research for existing and advanced reactors and new designs.
“Today is my last day as Assistant Secretary of @GovNuclear,” Baranwal tweeted using the official account. “It has been an absolute honor to serve in this capacity to help advance our U.S. nuclear energy R&D. I plan to continue to use my talents to promote, lead, and advance our nation’s largest source of clean energy so that our nation and my family will have a cleaner and more sustainable planet to protect.”
The Electric Power Research Institute announced Baranwal as its new vice president of nuclear energy and chief nuclear officer Jan. 12.
“I look forward to working with EPRI’s incredibly talented team to find answers to pressing nuclear energy challenges during the clean energy transition,” Baranwal said in a statement. “Together we can accelerate new nuclear technology development, enable more flexible operation, and deliver value beyond electricity generation in a low-carbon energy future.”
At EPRI, Baranwal will lead a team of more than 200 researchers, scientists, engineers, and technical staff who provide objective, science-based nuclear R&D to more than 80 percent of the world’s commercial nuclear fleet.
“EPRI’s nuclear sector is a world-class resource for optimizing plant performance, sharing best practices, and applying innovative technology solutions for existing and emerging plants,” said EPRI president and CEO Arshad Mansoor. “We are thrilled to welcome a leader of Rita’s caliber as we collaborate with global nuclear operators to create a cleaner energy future.”
Nominated by President Donald Trump, the Senate, in an overwhelming show of support, had confirmed Baranwal in 2019. Her nomination was first submitted to the Senate on Oct. 5., 2018 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2T4UooB), but in line with Senate rules, her name was returned to the president on the first day of the new Congress, after the chamber did not act on the nomination by the end of the 115th Congress.
Baranwal’s name was resubmitted for the post on Jan. 16 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2Hziqqe), and the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee again advanced her nomination on March 7.
Prior to her DOE role, Baranwal directed the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear initiative at Idaho National Laboratory. In that post, she oversaw GAIN’s work to develop public-private partnerships and make available the department’s financial support and research and development offerings to new nuclear energy technologies in order to help them move toward a commercial market.
Baranwal is a former Westinghouse Electric Co. official and was part of the adjunct faculty at the University of South Carolina from 2010 to 2012, with a doctorate in materials science and engineering from the University of Michigan, according to the Idaho National Laboratory.
She is also a Fellow of the American Nuclear Society.
Baranwal earned her B.A. in materials science and engineering from MIT and her Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. She serves on advisory boards for MIT’s Materials Research Laboratory and UC Berkeley’s Nuclear Engineering Department. She is also a rower and certified scuba diver, according to her LinkedIn profile.
