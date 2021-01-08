Indian American officials Jeremy Cooney and Kevin Thomas, who recently won seats in the New York state Senate in November, were named Jan. 5 to state committee posts along with several Senate Democrats for the 2021-2022 legislative term.
Cooney will serve as the committee chair of the newly-created Cities Committee, which overseas cities outside of New York City as the Democratic Party holds multiple seats in upstate cities like Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse for the first time in decades.
Cooney is an attorney with professional experience ranging from public affairs to philanthropy to corporate litigation, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Born in an Indian orphanage, Cooney was adopted by a courageous single mother and grew up in the South Wedge neighborhood of the city of Rochester. Raised in an Irish family, he inherited a strong sense of family, faith, and the famous upstate accent, his campaign website says.
He has been identified by colleagues and peers as a leader with a focus on relationship-building and innovative partnerships, it said, adding that his specialties include community organizing, fundraising strategy, governmental relations, media relations, pro-active communication and personnel management.
A graduate of the Hobart and William Smith Colleges (bachelor’s in public policy studies) and Albany Law School, Cooney currently serves as the principal of Red Thread Strategies. Additionally, he is board chair of Episcopal SeniorLife Communities, board member at Connected Communities and Episcopal Diocese of Rochester, steering committee member of the Center City Community Coalition, and vestryman at Christ Church Rochester.
Thomas was named to the Committee on Consumer Protection, the release notes.
In 2018, Thomas became the first Indian American in New York’s history to serve in the state Senate. He became an appointee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights to the New York State Advisory Committee.
Immigrating to the United States with his parents when he was 10 years old, Thomas understands the promise that the United States holds and he believes that he is a living testament to the fact that the American dream still exists, as he believes every New Yorker should have the same opportunities that he had, he said on his website.
Throughout his life, he has focused on helping others, especially those who could not help themselves.
Additionally, the Senate will also have a newly created Committee on Libraries to be chaired by Sen. Sean Ryan of Buffalo. Another freshman, Sen. John Mannion, will chair the new Senate Committee on Developmental Disabilities.
And Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick will chair the new Senate Committee on Procurement.
“During our first session as the new Senate majority, we held a record number of hearings and used Senate committees to advance our agenda and conduct the people’s work,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a release.
