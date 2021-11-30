Longtime Cerritos resident Lynda Johnson officially kicked off her campaign for Cerritos City Council at the Arte Café in Cerritos, Calif., Nov. 21. Over 80 people were in attendance to support her candidacy, including Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Cerritos Mayor Pro Tem Chuong Vo, Cerritos Councilmember Naresh Solanki, Cerritos Councilmember Bruce Barrows and Artesia Mayor Rene Trevino. All spoke in support of Johnson as the most experienced candidate for Cerritos City Council, according to a press release.
Johnson has lived in Cerritos since 1971 and has been involved in the community as a Cerritos Youth Sports coach, a 3-term Cerritos High School PTSA president and 6 years as an ABC School board member. Professionally, she has served Los Angeles County for 30 years as a paralegal with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, five years as field deputy to Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and currently, she is with the Office of the Sheriff serving as field deputy to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. She has the proven leadership and unique background in both her personal achievements and her professional career to serve the City of Cerritos, noted the release.
Her 5-point plan for Cerritos, it added, is to:
- Safeguard their neighborhoods and sustain the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station
- Ensure that the city is financially sound and to support economic growth
- Enhance programming at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
- Expand recreational programming especially for seniors and youth
- Repair the sidewalks and manage the trees through their reforestation program.
Johnson can be reached by email at vote4lynda@gmail.com or her website: www.vote4lynda.com. Election day is April 12, 2022.
