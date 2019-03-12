At a fund-raising event held March 3 in Roselle Park, New Jersey, the New Jersey chapter of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin raised over $50,000 for the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack.
Attended by the members, families and supporters of AAPI, the event was organized in collaboration with the India World Foundation, World NRI Association, Federation of India Associations, and BAJANA.
New York Consul General of India Sandeep Chakravorty, in his keynote address, lauded the fundraising effort, and said it showed “amazing support for India, amazing support for our soldiers. Amazing support for the government.”
He added that “the message that is going out from here is that India has changed forever; will not take attacks against our sovereignty,” according to a press release.
Binod K. Sinha, president of the New Jersey chapter of AAPI, said, “The attack brought about huge anguish all across the world…We received donations of more than $50,000 in spite of a bad snow storm. I want to assure that the money raised will be directly transferred directly to the families of the victims through Bharat Ke Veer app by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.”
Pradip Shah, secretary of AAPI-NJ chapter, said that the organization was “proud to do this program,” adding: “We are here for community, and the nation. No amount is too small (to donate). Our goal is to help the community, and our nation. We will continue to do this.”
Naresh Parikh, president of AAPI, in a message, thanked AAPI-NJ chapter and its members for initiating the noble cause on behalf of the organization and expressing its solidarity and support for the martyrs and their families.
Calling the attack “despicable,” Suresh Reddy, president-elect of AAPI, said the organization “strongly condemns this dastardly attack.”
“Sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. We strongly urge all members of the international community to support India’s efforts to root out terrorism,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.