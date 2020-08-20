Several Indian American-led organizations and entities recently held events to celebrate the 74th Indian Independence Day, including the Federation of Indian Associations of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut hoisting the Indian national flag in Times Square of New York City.
The association created history on Aug. 15 by unfurling the Indian tricolor for the first time ever at the iconic Times Square in New York City, to commemorate India’s 74th Independence Day.
It was the first time that such an event was held at the crossroads of the world, according to the news release.
Chants of “Vande Matarm” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” reverberated through Times Square as attendees stood witness to a historic moment. Indian American community leaders, representatives from Indian American community organizations, patriotic Indians as well as members of the media attend the event.
Consul General of India in New York Randhir Kumar Jaiswal unfurled the Indian flag. He was accompanied by his wife Abha Jaiswal, Deputy Consul General Shatrughna Sinha and his entire team at the Consulate General of India in New York, according to the FIA news release
In his address, Consul General Jaiswal highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day message, delivered from New Delhi’s Red Fort, where he paved the way forward for India, and our aspirations of building a new India.
The celebration of India’s Independence Day in the U.S. is a symbol of the strong relations between the U.S. and India, he said.
This year’s Independence Day marked a new chapter in FIA’s history, as two iconic venues in Manhattan came alive to celebrate India’s Independence Day.
Outside of FIA’s event, IMPACT, a leading political organization devoted to boosting the number of Indian Americans in public office, co-hosted an Indian Independence Day event with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
The hour-long event, which was shared with the IMPACT community, discussed the shared commitment to democracy in both the U.S. and India, and explored the future of U.S.-India relations.
“We share a special bond I’ve seen deepen over many years,” Biden said. “As U.S. senator and vice president, I’ve watched it deepen [and] I’ve said if the U.S and India became closer friends and partners, then the world will be a safer place.
“If elected president, I’ll continue to believe that and continue what I’ve long called for, including standing with India and confronting the threats it faces in its own region and along its borders; expanding greater two-way trade that opens markets and grows the middle class in both our countries; taking on big global challenges together like climate change and global health security; and strengthening our democracies where diversity is our mutual strength and where we have an honest conversation about all issues, as close friends do,” he added.
Added Harris: “To the people of India and Indian Americans all across the U.S., I want to wish you a happy Indian Independence Day.”
“Our community is bound together by so much more than our shared history and culture,” Harris added. “The reason there is a kinship between everyone who was a product of the South Asian diaspora...is because we also share a set of values, values forged by overcoming colonial pasts not only in one nation, but in two. Values like tolerance, pluralism, and diversity.”
Deepak Raj and Raj Goyle, co-founders of IMPACT, said, "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris embody the values we fight for – a commitment to equality, justice, and progress. Kamala Harris has been a longstanding and committed ally of the IMPACT organization, and we are delighted to see two leaders Indian Americans need to build the America we dream of, the land opportunity which drew so many of us here, and the hope for the future we want for our children and grandchildren."
The Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., held a flag-hoisting ceremony on Aug. 15 at the India House. Members of the Indian community joined the celebrations in large numbers virtually through digital platforms in view of local public health guidelines.
Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu unfurled the tricolor, which was followed by singing of the National Anthem.
In San Francisco, California, the Consulate General held a virtual India Independence celebration Aug. 15 via Facebook.
In Tampa, Florida, Prime Minister Modi told members of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin and Florida Association of Physicians of Indian origin during a virtual India’s 74th Independence Day event and day-long Medical Symposium Aug. 15: “India’s not for money but for humanity. We are known to be connected with humanity.”
