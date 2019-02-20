Indian American organizations across the nation, along with several U.S. politicians, strongly condemned the Feb. 14 bombing on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Kashmir, which killed 43 Indian soldiers.
The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group has taken responsibility for the attack, the deadliest event in three decades of the continued conflict in India-administered Kashmir. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has threatened a “jaw-breaking response” to the attack. Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that those responsible for the egregious attack will be given “an unforgettable lesson.” India will withdraw Pakistan’s most favored nation trade status and will “ensure” Pakistan’s “complete isolation,” Jaitley said.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan responded Feb. 19 offering to hold talks with India, but warning that if India does attack, Pakistan will retaliate. (See separate story.)
The National Federation of Indian American Associations, along with several local organizations, paid tribute to the fallen soldiers Feb. 17 afternoon in Norwalk, Calif. “An act of terrorism cannot and should not go without heavy punishments for those who cowardly use suicidal personnel to carry out such barbaric activities,” said the NFIA in a press statement.
A similar protest, attended by about 250 people, was held Feb. 18 outside City Hall in San Jose, California. More than 20 organizations came together under the banner of ‘Democracies against Terror’ to show their disapproval of the policies of Pakistan and to protest against their continued sponsorship of terror activities outside of their border. Sumati Rao, Consul for Community Affairs, Information & Culture at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, attended the event and thanked the Bay Area citizens for the solidarity with the people of democratic India.
Rishi Kumar, Saratoga City Council member, spoke for the need for democratic societies to jointly fight terrorism. Some of the speakers were from Jammu and Kashmir state in India and narrated how they had to flee their state while terrorists “ethnically cleansed” native citizens of Kashmir who were not Muslims. “Most of the citizens who had to leave in a hurry left behind all their belongings and are still not able to go back,” said a statement jointly released by participating organizations.
The White House quickly responded to the terrorist attack, condemning Pakistan for harboring terrorists. “We stand with India as it confronts terrorism,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Twitter. “Pakistan must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security.”
“The United States is resolutely committed to working with the Indian government to combat terrorism in all its forms,” said the State Department in a press statement.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at a press briefing Feb. 15: “The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region.”
In a phone call Feb. 15, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton told Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval that the U.S. will help bring those responsible for the attack to justice. They resolved to hold Pakistan responsible for its obligations under UN resolutions.
During the phone call, Bolton supported India's right to self-defense against cross-border terrorism. He offered all assistance to India to bring the perpetrators and backers of the attack promptly to justice. Bolton and Doval pledged to work together to “ensure that Pakistan ceases to be a safe haven for JeM and terrorist groups that target India, the U.S. and others in the region,” according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office. Doval and Bolton have also pledged to designate JeM leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 Committee process.
Indian American organizations roundly condemned the attack. Adapa Prasad, vice president of the Overseas Friends of the BJP USA, characterized Azhar as the blue-eyed boy of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, which he claimed was Pakistan’s “spy agency.”
“OFBJP-USA is deeply saddened by the dastardly attack on India’s CRPF personnel in the Jammu and Kashmir state of India by the Pakistan based terrorist organization, Jaish-a-Mohammad. Prayers are being held for speedy recovery of the injured and giving strength to the bereaved families in their personal grief,” said the organization in a statement.
The organization also demanded that the United States should designate Azhar as a global terrorist and shamed China from blocking the move at the U.N. “If Pakistan is sincere in seeking peace with India, it should arrest Maulana Masood Azhar and his cohorts and disband all terrorist organizations station in Pakistan,” it stated.
Sampat Shivangi, national president of the Indian American Forum for Political Education, stated the organization’s strong condemnation of the bombing. “It is one of the worst and most-dastardly organized attacks by the Jaish-E
Mohammad and its Pakistan state sponsors in the history of Kashmir. We at Indian American Forum condemn this horrific and inhumane act by JEM and its
sympathizers.”
“Indian Americans stand by our brethren, share their grief, condemn this horrific act, and pray that their sacrifices to our Motherland
will never go in vain,” said Shivangi.
“The American Association of Physicians of Indian origin condemns in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Kashmir today,” said Dr. Naresh Parikh, president of AAPI, in a statement released Feb. 14.
“The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire AAPI family is united with them and their families in this hour of need,” said Parikh, describing terrorism as a “cancer” to society.
Parikh called on the international community to come together, to make collective efforts to root out terrorism.
Indian Overseas Congress, USA also called on Pakistan to “immediately stop providing “safe haven” to terrorist operatives and cease giving them any support.” “India will take aggressive, decisive and forceful action to rid this menace at its borders,” stated the organization.
George Abraham, vice chairman of IOC, USA, asked the U.S. to evaluate all their military aid programs to Pakistan. "The nations of the world ought to condemn Pakistan for aiding and abetting terrorists in their territory for the specific purpose of disturbing peace and security in the sub-continent and around the world. Pakistan is not interested in peace but instead profiting from the endless conflict in Afghanistan and Kashmir," Abraham added.
Malini Shah, vice president of IOC, USA, praised the courage of the jawans and said, “I salute and honor their wives and families for gifting their loved ones and for the eternal sacrifice CPRF made by giving their lives for the country and its people. We shall forever remember their bravery in our hearts.”
USINPAC also denounced the bombing and called upon Indian Americans to call their members of Congress to urge them to condemn the killings.
“For years, India has told of Pakistan backing militants in Pakistan, and USINPAC has stood shoulder to shoulder in bringing this matter to the attention of Capitol Hill, going as far as having legislation introduced and passed in the House calling for greater accountability. USINPAC continues to call upon all members of Congress to get real about this issue, and also to issue the strongest statements possible in support of India at this time,” Sanjay Puri, chairman of USINPAC, stated. “We encourage our membership to ask Congress to do the same.”
BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha mandirs globally, as well as the 100 BAPS mandirs across North America, also held special prayer services for the Pulwama attack victims.
Several U.S. lawmakers immediately condemned the Feb. 14 massacre. “My thoughts are with the victims and their families today. America stands with the Indian people and strongly condemns this senseless violence,” said Indian American Congressman Ami Bera, D-California.
The “terrorist attack against Indian paramilitary police is a despicable act of violence, however, I know it will not weaken the resolve of the Indian people,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, a member of the Senate India Caucus. “The American people and the American government stand fully behind our ally India and their fight to defend their democracy and end the threat of violent extremism,” he said.
Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Cory Booker, D-New Jersey; Marco Rubio, R-Florida; and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, sent out similar statements, condemning the violence and stating their supports for the slain soldiers’ families.
“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Kashmir. The United States stands with our friends in India, and I send heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones,” said Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York.
Several members of Congress also tweeted their condemnation of the killing.
“Saddened and angered by today’s terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Tammy and I are keeping the victims’ families in our prayers during this difficult time. New Jersey stands with India against the threat of terrorism,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.
