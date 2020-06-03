Several Indian American organizations expressed solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, which has gained momentum in the wake of the May 25 death of Minnesota resident George Floyd, an African American man who was killed by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, who has since been fired and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.
Floyd was killed by Chauvin, who — with three other officers — pulled the victim out of his car and threw him to the ground, handcuffing his hands behind his back. Chauvin then placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, refusing to let up even as Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2XVm5DV)
The officer did not take his knee off Floyd’s neck even after he became unresponsive. Bystanders watched on with horror, pleading with the officer to let Floyd live. A cell phone video taken at the scene captured the entire incident.
Several organizations have claimed Chauvin’s actions were premeditated, and have asked for charges to be elevated to second degree murder, noting the officer’s prior history of excessive use of force in similar incidents.
Floyd’s murder has touched off both peaceful protests and violent riots and looting across the nation. The National Guard has been deployed in several particularly hard-hit cities, which have also issued curfews.
“Many of us watched in horror as violence broke out across our cities. But, the true horror was watching George Floyd being murdered by police officers who have yet to be held fully accountable for their crime,” said Shikha Bhatnagar, Indian American executive director of the South Asian Network. “The horror was watching Ahmaud Arbery being hunted down like an animal while jogging in his neighborhood, and learning that his killers had not been arrested until the video was made public months later. The horror was a white woman calling the police in Central Park and falsely reporting that an African American man was threatening to harm her,” she said.
“As South Asian Americans, we must recognize that the histories of oppression towards our own community and protest for our rights is inseparable from the Black American experience,” said Bhatnagar.
The Hindu American Foundation called upon police departments across the country to re-examine their policies related to use of excessive force.
The organization called for police departments to:
l Meaningfully address the twin problems of systemic racism and excessive, disproportionate use of force by officers in their ranks, working with local communities to end both;
l Hold accountable officers with misconduct and excessive force complaints;
l End the practice of militarized policing of peaceful protests;
l Cease arresting and targeting journalists covering demonstrations.
HAF said it stands in solidarity with peaceful protests, but “strongly condemns the actions of those, regardless of political ideology, using the cover of peaceful protests to cause destruction and further violence.”
South Asians for America highlighted the story of Bangladeshi American restaurant owner Ruhel Islam, who owns Gandhi Mahal restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Islam’s restaurant was destroyed by riots and looting in the city following the death of Floyd.
But he told his daughter: “Don’t worry about us, we will rebuild and we will recover...let my building burn, justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail.”
According to the New York Times, “As wounds were bandaged and hands were held in the front room, Islam was in the kitchen, preparing daal, basmati rice and naan” for the protesters.
“This spirit embodies the kindness and empathy of our community,” said SAA, noting that Indian Americans are indebted to African Americans, who spearheaded the U.S. civil rights movement. “Our communities are intertwined and all deserve the same freedom. We must stand together, we must unite, and we must collectively combat the systemic injustices faced by our African American brothers and sisters.”
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi also expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement as well as their concern for the manner in which Floyd was killed.
"There is no place for hate and racism in our society. Empathy and shared understanding are a start, but we must do more," Nadella said in a tweet June 1. "I stand with the black and African American community and we are committed to building on this work in our company and in our communities," he said.
"Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others who don't have a voice," Pichai, 47, wrote on Twitter May 31. "For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone," Pichai said, sharing a screenshot of the Google search home page which said: "We stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it."
Nooyi tweeted: "As we all consider how to heal this wound, I ask that we not lose sight of the power of our voices. I've always believed that confronting bias publicly is essential. If you see a bad actor, say it out loud and set an example for those around you," she said.
"Don't be afraid of what you don't know. Instead, be eager to participate in conversations that may make you uncomfortable and commit to learn more. It may not be easy, but it is critical," Nooyi asserted, adding: "Let's vow to be kind, to roll up our sleeves, and to be part of the force that bends this path toward justice.”
The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund expressed its solidarity “with communities across the country protesting against police violence and the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.”
“For too many decades, communities of color have been the targets of racist violence. Structural racism has laid the foundation for police brutality, corruption, and bias, and it now lays bare the ideology of white supremacy that undervalues and divides our communities,” said AALDEF, adding that incidents of looting and property damage — which the organization termed “indefensible” — “must not divert our attention from seeking justice for George Floyd and the prosecution of all four officers responsible for his death.”
Sampat Shivangi, national president of the Indian American Forum for Political Education, said the organization “condemns this racial violence unequivocally.”
“We look forward to a new America of our dreams where every human being is respected irrespective of race, religion and the country of origin,” said Shivangi.
The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, while recognizing the pain and sufferings of the people impacted by the violence by the police and the protesters, in a statement on health equity and civil unrest, “condemned racial discrimination and violence.”
Suresh Reddy, president of AAPI said, “As American physicians of Indian origin, we are unanimously outraged by George Floyd's death and the long history of racial discrimination that lives in this country. We are aware that these are difficult and distressing times for everyone.”
Sanku Rao, chair of the AAPI Ethics and Grievance Committee, said, “Along with other leading health organizations, including American Medical Association, we denounce incidents of racism and violence that continue to ravage our communities.”
AAPI vice president Anupama Gotimukula stressed the need for education. She said, “We commit to educating ourselves about racism that manifests in our own community. We will work to address racism and health disparities through policy and by working with affected communities and the healthcare providers who serve them. Our fate is linked to the fate of our fellow citizens, and our work must include lifting up and supporting all the communities so we can all thrive.”
