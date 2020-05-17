Mickey Sachdeva, CEO of Cotton Heritage, which deals in premium tees and fleece in the U.S, competing with major brands like Fruit of the Loom and Gildan, is hosting an event to help those facing challenging times during this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.
The Indian American CEO told India-West his company, based in Southern California, will be giving out free groceries, hot meals with masks on May 17from 11:30 am to 1 pm. to 1000 people. The event, he said, is in collaboration with Riverside and Buena Park Gurudwaras.
Cotton Heritage will be providing these items at its office in the city of Commerce, address at 6393 E. Washington Blvd., and the mayors of Artesia, Cerritos, Commerce and Montebello will be in attendance.
The company has already donated 20,000 masks to date and will be donating further to many charities, Sachdeva said. “We as a company believe in working with society that we live in. We do work other charitable events and organizations around the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.