BUENA PARK, Calif.— The Jain community of Southern California Feb. 16 honored Padma Bhushan 2020 awardee Dr. Jagdish Sheth at the Jain temple here, accompanied by his wife Madhu Sheth. The 250-strong audience warmly greeted the couple and honored them in the traditional style with shawls.
Sheth was named the recipient of India’s third highest civilian award, in the field of literature and education, and in recognition of his contributions to academia, industry and government. The Padma Bhushan will be presented to Sheth by the president of India in a formal ceremony in late March.
Currently a professor of marketing at Emory University, Sheth has taught at MIT, Columbia University, the University of Southern California, and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He has published over 350 articles and has written over 30 best-selling books.
The highlight of the program was the riveting talk he delivered, based on his book “Chindia Rising.” “The largest nation in the world today is no longer China with over 1.4 billion people, or India with 1.3 billion people. It’s called Facebook with over 2.3 billion users,” Sheth observed, additionally simplifying complex geopolitical events for his audience.
The Indian American educator spoke of a changing world order with India and China emerging as the new global powers with factors like the aging population of the previous global powers, the collapse of communism, the rise of social media and the advent of Modi-Trump-Xi, among others.
Sheth was optimistic about India’s future with its growing soft power and the increasingly influential diaspora, pointing to the increasing number of Indian American CEOs heading multinationals.
In his list of recommendations for India Inc. to adopt in order to gain its rightful place in the world, he suggested the leveraging of the global Indian community and adoption of global benchmarks. For instance, he asked, with 60% of the world’s diamonds cut in India, what if Walmart were to import diamonds from India and sell it to China? His thought-provoking talk led to a lively Q&A session.
The event was organized by the Jain Center of Southern California and began with high tea and snacks sponsored by the Sarva Mangal Family Trust. Emcee Dr. Nitin Shah made a presentation on the history of India’s Padma awards. Present at the event also was Cerritos Mayor Naresh Solanki, who gave away proclamations from his city to several people for their service to the community. JCSC president Jayesh Shah provided the vote of thanks.
